Few are the industrial sectors that in Mexico contribute more than 1% of GDP and one of them is the hospital, which is one of the most important items for the health sector. Therefore, we project the best equipped PRIVATE hospitals in CDMX.

This is how the private hospital industry is formed in Mexico

In Mexico, the private hospital category is made up of a total of 2,855 private hospitals. Of which the vast majority, 91%, are small. Some 2,598 hospitals have 24 beds or fewer. 158 are medium hospitals with 25 to 49 beds and large ones with 50 beds or more are a total of 99 hospitals.

In general, the hospital infrastructure owned by the private sector is less than that of the public sector. However, when comparing the occupation of both sectors it is observed that, for example. In the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) all beds are used to their maximum capacity. Furthermore, there are places where there is a deficit of beds with respect to the number of affiliates who demand services.

The role of private hospitals

Private medical units have the opportunity to make up for this lack of quality health services. Through the acquisition of fixed assets such as updated medical equipment.

In the opinion of Francisco Hernández Toledo, administrator of private health institutions with more than 20 years of experience. The medical team in addition to having contributed to the increase in life expectancy. Currently, it provides greater certainty to diagnoses that benefit both doctors and patients.

Best equipped PRIVATE hospitals in CDMX

Thus, Expansión joining forces with Blutitude, company dedicated to the analysis of the health sector, and with the Mexican Foundation for Health (Funsalud), the most recognized health Think Tank in Mexico.

They identified through a study the private hospitals with the best performance in hospital care. Both nationally and regionally and for the 14 most relevant medical specialties in the hospital field in the ranking ‘The Best Private Hospitals in Mexico’.

And the most equipped?

At the national level, three hospitals in Mexico City lead the ranking: ABC Campus Observatorio Medical Center, Médica Sur and ABC Campus Santa Fe Medical Center. These hospitals are well equipped, they were the best rated in terms of processes and results, and they also have a good staff of certified doctors.

The best hospitals by region

By region, Hospital Ángeles Puebla leads the central region. In the metropolitan region, the ABC Campus Observatorio Medical Center tops the list.

The top three hospitals in the north are: Zambrano Hellion TecSalud Hospital, Doctors Hospital and San José TecSalud Hospital, with high scores in technology and results. Hospital Ángeles Chihuahua leads in the northwest, and Hospital Ángeles del Carmen in the western region. In the southern region, Hospital Galenia ranks first with good scores in technology, processes and results.

The best specialized hospitals

In more technology-intensive specialties, such as oncology and cardiology and heart surgery, the best positioned hospitals are the ABC Campus Observatorio Medical Center and Médica Sur.

The Spanish Hospital ranks first in the specialties of gynecology and obstetrics and pediatrics, which are highly intensive in medical talent. Finally, in pulmonology, Médica Sur ranks first in balancing medical talent and technology necessary for the specialty.

