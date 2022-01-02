Top Gun: Maverick
Release date: May 27.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Release date: November 11.
Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets
Release date: April 8.
Lightyear
Release date: June 17.
Jurassic World: Dominion
Release date: June 10.
Thor: Love and Thunder
Release date: July 8.
Aquaman and the lost kingdom
Release date: December 16.
Nope
Release date: July 22.
