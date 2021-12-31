While there are very few hours left to welcome 2022 and receive the new Games With Gold from January 2022, from the Microsoft Store We have learned that 2 free Xbox games are available again for the Free Play Days, which were already available a couple of weeks ago. Normally we usually enjoy three games every weekend, but this time, we will again have the possibility of play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for free Y Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game.

These 2 free games for xbox For the Free Play Days they are already available until next Sunday, January 2, 2022. We remind you that to access them you will need to have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. Next, we leave you with a brief description of each game for all those who do not know them.

Massive Xbox Christmas Deals Available With Over 1,000 Discount Games

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey now available for free for Xbox

Write your own epic odyssey and become a legendary Greek hero in Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey, an inspiring adventure in which you have to forge your destiny and define your own path in a world on the brink of destruction. Influence the outcome of the story as you enjoy a rich evolving world shaped by your decisions.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games now available for free for Xbox

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are here, your chance to achieve glory! Whether you are one of those who play with their friends and family, or if you are one of those who are going for gold in the world rankings, everyone can enjoy this game in a group! Unleash your inner competitive spirit as you create your athlete, customize their skills, and choose their ideal outfit. Why settle for regular sportswear when you can be the center of attention by dressing up as a pirate, astronaut, or cowboy?