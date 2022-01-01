9. Recovery in the supply of semiconductors.

The chip shortage has driven the dynamics of the auto industry crazy: plants have had to stop production of the vehicles, reducing the inventory of units on sales floors and raising prices. Analysts and several company executives foresee that the lack of semiconductors, which began in December 2020, will last during the first half of 2022. Will the supply recover in the second half of the year?

10. Discrepancy between Mexico, the US and Canada.

Mexico requested the United States, via letter, to hold consultations to discuss the methodology that will be followed to calculate the percentage of regional content of light vehicles and passenger trucks produced and marketed in North America. The new T-MEC establishes, among other requirements, that for passenger vehicles and light trucks to be considered “originating in the region”, the “essential parts” of the models must meet a Regional Content Value (VCR) of 75% as of July 1, 2023. Currently the required VCR is 69%. But the way to calculate this percentage has generated controversy among the three countries that signed the agreement. This discrepancy should be resolved in 2022.

11. Negotiation of incentives for electric vehicles and batteries.

A proposed $ 12,500 electric vehicle tax credit, which is being considered by the US Congress and which would include $ 4,500 for cars made in the United States by unionized workers, effective 2027, was qualified as “discriminatory” by the Secretary of Economy. Mexico does not rule out resorting to an international panel, within the framework of the T-MEC, against the tax incentives of the United States for manufacturers of electric cars in that country that would affect the local automotive industry. Or even establish tariff retaliation against products made in the United States if the legal proposal is approved.

12. Unlock the regulation of cannabis.

The regulation on the recreational use of cannabis must be unlocked during 2022. The Senate must establish regulations for the adult use of the plant and also for its industrial use, which according to experts in the sector, will be crucial to detonate an industry that could reach a market value of 5,000 million pesos, according to industry figures. The change that is required, according to the experts, is the difference between hemp and cannabis. The first contains less than 1% THC, which is the psychoactive component of the plant, which means that it does not cause any effect on the nervous system. Marijuana does contain high levels of THC and it also has some medicinal properties, which are already used in medications to treat diseases such as epilepsy.

13. The effects of inflation in mass consumer companies.

Inflation stalks consumer companies. From self-service chains to department stores could suffer the effects of high prices: a decrease in consumption that would encourage the recovery of companies, especially departmental ones, which have been struggling to level their sales, after being closed for about eight months during 2020. For now, the gap that the pandemic opened compared to 2019 is shortened and, from January to November, the department stores and supermarkets that make up the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores (ANTAD) reported sales of 1,169 million pesos, an increase of 1.3% compared to the same period of 2020, when they amounted to 1,153 million pesos.

14. The first year of teleworking in Mexico.

January 11, 2022 marks one year of the regulation of telework in Mexico. By presidential decree, article 311 and chapter XII Bis were added to the Federal Labor Law, which recognizes remote work as a new work modality. Now companies are waiting for the development of a regulatory framework that specifies or limits the obligations they have in order to comply with the law.

15. Reform of the Outdoor Advertising Law, in the pipeline.

The government of Mexico City sent an initiative to the local congress to create the new Foreign Advertising Law, with which it seeks to strengthen the legal framework for advertisements. It seeks the removal of billboards from the rooftops, in addition to sanctioning those who incite gender violence. Its approval could occur in 2022.

16. The regularization of outsourcing in government agencies

The reform, which was already published in the DOF and entered into force on April 24, prohibits the subcontracting of personnel, but allows the subcontracting of specialized services. Since then, companies have had to regularize hired personnel via outsourcing or insourcing. The decree indicates that, in the case of agencies and institutions of the Federal Public Administration, the new provisions of the reform will come into force in 2022.