Inside the great building of the Canalejas Gallery, in the basement of the beautiful palace of the Gran Hotel Four Seasons, was born in Madrid on Food Hall. With a total of 13 restaurants in open mode, within a large common space, awaits the visit of locals and tourists from Spain and the world.

The place is closed and at first glance it reminds us in a certain way of Orchestra, but with a care and a luxury that changes everything. To begin with, there are no central stands and tables, but limited spaces in which to enjoy the exclusive gastronomy offered by the chefs (some sport Michelin stars) and decoration that impresses from minute one.

Although each place has its own personality, there is a common thread in the styles that gives harmony. In addition, it has created more than 300 jobs. Today is its inauguration and yesterday we could take a look. We tell you its gastronomic offer and what to eat in each place.



General view





Monchis and The Eight

Julian Marble, from Yugo The Bunker with a michelin star, inaugurates two spaces, which are actually three: Monchis brings a Mexican-Japanese proposal: “one hundred percent Mexican format and Japanese philosophy”, the chef tells us, with special attention to fish and a omasake bar (without menu, the chef will give you the awarma that they create daily and the creations with the fresh fish of the day of the day). The decoration is impressive: inspired by Mexican churches, but modern and exclusive. The bar will be at about 60 euros. And on the table in about 70.



Monchis

A grammy-winning composer has created sound effects, and a performance with Aztec prayers just for this place.

At the bottom of Monchis, there is also a private room, Secuency 8, for only twelve diners, of only Japanese cuisine (with a menu of 300 euros with eight sequences, hence the name) and with direct entry from the garage and only for members of the Four Seasons.

It also features The Eight, in which the charcoal is the protagonist of the flavors with a very special type of charcoal that “adds flavor, without canceling the product’s own”, according to Mármol. You really want to try the burgers that the chef will bring to this special place.



Davvero

Davvero

The representation of Italian cuisine comes from the hand of Davanti group with the restaurant Davvero. With a proposal based on fresh pasta made daily at home. There will be no shortage of sauces or the most traditional dishes of Italian cuisine. It has a little corner to take home exclusive gourmet products.

Oysters and champagne, with Daniel Sorlut.

The relationship between oysters, champagne and luxury is a must. That is why this mollusk comes from France that Daniel Sorlut brings with the endorsement of his experience: 100 years of experience in the cultivation, breeding and distribution of different types of oyster. We love that it can also be enjoyed with a good cold beer.



19.86 by Rubén Arnaz

19.86 by Rubén Arnanz,

Another of the places you have to try in Canalejas gallery: 19.86 by Rubén Arnanz, one of the youngest Spanish chefs to obtain a Michelin star.

Rubén does the usual kitchen, but updated. There are two options to enjoy your creations: the bar, which allows you to see the kitchen team up close, talk with them and observe how they work in their traditional adobe oven or their latest generation oven. The other way, reserve a table, so that you can bring intimacy with your company.

Caldero and beige colors once again dominate the decoration in which every last lamp has been cared for.



DBellota

DBellota

The famous house DBellota, reaches the Canalejas Gallery with the signature 5 Jacks. But not only the ham. All their meats, which work wonderfully, are harvested from the famous Iberian brand. Spectacular its torreznos and its croquettes. We also liked the wine cellar especially with vegasicilias among others.

Beautiful modern decoration, but based on a rustic style. Lime walls, cauldron color, earth tones, leather. Warm, modern and rural.



St. James

St james

A rice restaurant could not be missing for everyone who comes looking for our national dish. And we’re glad they got a taste of St James. The famous rice house (they spend 2 tons of rice a month, they tell us), adds a category cocktail bar to its offer.



St. James

Its seafood area that arrives from the fish market every morning and its open kitchen to observe how they make rice in the first line is striking. Spectacular their black rice and their vegetable rice. The cocktails, very fine.



St. James



Le Petit Dim Sum

Le Petit Dim Sum

Le Petit Dim Sum It is owned by the China Crown group, the famous restaurant on Calle D Ramón de la Cruz. In this place, you will specialize in a product with a thousand-year tradition in Chinese cuisine: artisan dim sums.



Garelos

Garelos

This Galician has what a cooking lover can dream of: octopus, Betanzos omelette and local cheese. With that and other products they make their modernized Galician cuisine that they also irrigate with Galician wines. Desserts are something like no other: cheesecake, rice pudding and pancakes. You have to save room. Attention to its precious Sargadelos tableware.



Wild

Wild

The trendy restaurant in Madrid and in Spain also has its branch here. Salvaje is nocturnal, sugary and comes to Canalejas more wild: on the menu there will be higher dishes and new creations from the hand of the Venezuelan chef Fermín Azkue that are not in the rest of the group’s restaurants (the prices also go up a little). But always within its line of Japanese food and fusion with flavors of the world.

Although it will also be somewhat quieter: you can’t make as much of a “fuss” as in the isolated places that we already know, here everything is open. But the show will be in the kitchen: there will be a chef for each group that comes to this place. There will be dj, performances and some smoke, yes.

MAD Gourmets

This is the only one that will not be ready for today, but it will see the light very soon. It is a 650-meter gastro market, within this gallery with up to twenty corners of different culinary specialties and live music for this place that is the most informal and accessible of all.





The Sweet and Amorino

To enjoy a sweet or an ice cream at any time of the day these two corners, we love them. We have to choose between greedy as a great reference for desserts and chocolates in our bakery. His philosophy is always to go further and take a look at the most traditional desserts with special creations.

AND Amorino, the famous organic artisan ice creams that we love and that present here delicious ice cream macarons with unusual flavors.

This great project is like a Gastronomic Disney, the great meeting point for lovers of cuisine that accompanies the Four seasons and to the luxury fashion gallery that will open very soon. It took us a few hours to see everything to be able to tell about it (it is not a complaint, it is a fortune to experience an opening like this in the first place), but it is now ready and available to everyone. Hours: Monday to Wednesday: 12:00 – 00:00. Thursday to Saturday: 12:00 – 02:00. Sundays and holidays: 12:00 – 00:00

The trendy place this bridge and this Christmas (and the whole year) is the Canalejas Gallery. You just have to go out to the center of Madrid, walk, enjoy the Christmas lights and find a free place to let yourself be carried away by its gastronomy.

Images | Courtesy, Jared.