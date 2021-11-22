Again, MIUI 13 is once again the main protagonist of the latest rumors that come to us from China. On this occasion, it has been the well-known leaker XIAOMIUI who has shared the one that, apparently, It will be the definitive list of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices that will end up incorporating this new version in the near future.
The most interesting thing is that the number of telephones included in this list amounts to 118, so a large number of teams will be able to enjoy the news that MIUI 13 will include, among which will be highlighted a great correction of errors that we find in current versions and many aesthetic changes such as new Widgets, redesign of applications, etc.
These are the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that, a priori, will update to MIUI 13
As we say, as we can see in the list of equipment provided by XIAOMIUI, we can see a total of up to 118 Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices that can be updated to MIUI 13. Of course, It should be noted that this is not an official list by Xiaomi itself, so we will have to wait for the company itself to be able to confirm this information.
This list includes smartphones of all price ranges and specifications, among which we can find:
Xiaomi phones that can install MIUI 13
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10S
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Xiaomi 11T
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Xiaomi CIVI
Xiaomi MIX 4
Xiaomi MIX FOLD
Xiaomi Pad 5
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Pro
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 9 phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11
Xiaomi Mi 9
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9T
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
Xiaomi Mi CC 9
Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Pro
Redmi phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12
Redmi 9T
Redmi 9 Power
Redmi 10X 5G
Redmi 10X Pro
Redmi 10
Redmi 10 Prime
Redmi phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11
Redmi 9A
Redmi 9AT
Redmi 9i
Redmi 9A Sport
Redmi 9i Sport
Redmi 9C
Redmi 9C NFC
Redmi 9 (India)
Redmi 9 Activ (India)
Redmi 9 Prime
Redmi 9
Redmi 10X 4G
Redmi K series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12
Redmi K30 4G
Redmi K30 5G
Redmi K30i 5G
Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition
Redmi K30 Pro
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
Redmi K30 Ultra
Redmi K30S Ultra
Redmi K40
Redmi K40 Pro
Redmi K40 Pro +
Redmi K40 Gaming
Redmi K series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11
Redmi K20
Redmi K20 (India)
Redmi K20 Pro
Redmi K20 Pro (India)
Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition
Redmi Note series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12
Redmi Note 8 2021
Redmi Note 9 4G
Redmi Note 9 5G
Redmi Note 9T 5G
Redmi Note 9S
Redmi Note 9 Pro (India)
Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global)
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (China)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi Note 10
Redmi Note 10S
Redmi Note 10 (China)
Redmi Note 10 5G (Global)
Redmi Note 10T (India)
Redmi Note 10T (Russia)
Redmi Note 10 JE (Japan)
Redmi Note 10 Lite (India)
Redmi Note 10 Pro (India)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (India)
Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (China)
Redmi Note 11 (China)
Redmi Note 11T (India)
Redmi Note 11 JE (Japan)
Redmi Note 11 Pro (China)
Redmi Note 11 Pro + (China)
Redmi Note series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11
Redmi Note 8
Redmi Note 8T
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Redmi Note 9
POCO phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12
POCO F2 Pro
LITTLE F3
LITTLE F3 GT
LITTLE X2
POCO X3 (India)
POCO X3 NFC
POCO X3 Pro
LITTLE X3 GT
LITTLE M3
LITTLE M2 Pro
LITTLE M3 Pro 5G
LITTLE M4 Pro 5G
MIUI 13 Eligible POCO Devices (Android 11)
LITTLE M2
LITTLE M2 Reloaded
LITTLE C3
LITTLE C31
Phones that are already in internal testing of the MIUI 13 beta
Xiaomi Mix 4
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10S
Redmi K40 Pro / Plus
Redmi K40
As you can see, the list of phones that can install MIUI 13 is extremely wide, and in it we find phones of practically all price ranges, fantastic news for most users of phones from the Chinese company. What is still a mystery is when we can enjoy this new version, which, Everything indicates that it will be released next December.
Source | XIAOMIUI