Again, MIUI 13 is once again the main protagonist of the latest rumors that come to us from China. On this occasion, it has been the well-known leaker XIAOMIUI who has shared the one that, apparently, It will be the definitive list of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices that will end up incorporating this new version in the near future.

The most interesting thing is that the number of telephones included in this list amounts to 118, so a large number of teams will be able to enjoy the news that MIUI 13 will include, among which will be highlighted a great correction of errors that we find in current versions and many aesthetic changes such as new Widgets, redesign of applications, etc.

1 These are the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that, a priori, will update to MIUI 13
1.1 Xiaomi phones that can install MIUI 13
1.2 Xiaomi Mi 9 phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11
1.3 Redmi phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12
1.4 Redmi phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11
1.5 Redmi K series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12
1.6 Redmi K series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11
1.7 Redmi Note series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12
1.8 Redmi Note series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11
1.9 POCO phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12
1.10 Phones that are already in internal testing of the MIUI 13 beta

As we say, as we can see in the list of equipment provided by XIAOMIUI, we can see a total of up to 118 Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices that can be updated to MIUI 13. Of course, It should be noted that this is not an official list by Xiaomi itself, so we will have to wait for the company itself to be able to confirm this information.

This list includes smartphones of all price ranges and specifications, among which we can find:

Xiaomi phones that can install MIUI 13


  • Xiaomi Mi 10

  • Xiaomi Mi 10S

  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

  • Xiaomi Mi 10T

  • Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

  • Xiaomi Mi 10i

  • Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

  • Xiaomi Mi 11

  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

  • Xiaomi Mi 11i

  • Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

  • Xiaomi Mi 11X

  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

  • Xiaomi 11T

  • Xiaomi 11T Pro

  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

  • Xiaomi CIVI

  • Xiaomi MIX 4

  • Xiaomi MIX FOLD

  • Xiaomi Pad 5

  • Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

  • Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

  • Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Pro

  • Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9 phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11

  • Xiaomi Mi 9

  • Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

  • Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

  • Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

  • Xiaomi Mi 9T

  • Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

  • Xiaomi Mi CC 9

  • Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Pro

Redmi phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12

  • Redmi 9T

  • Redmi 9 Power

  • Redmi 10X 5G

  • Redmi 10X Pro

  • Redmi 10

  • Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11

  • Redmi 9A

  • Redmi 9AT

  • Redmi 9i

  • Redmi 9A Sport

  • Redmi 9i Sport

  • Redmi 9C

  • Redmi 9C NFC

  • Redmi 9 (India)

  • Redmi 9 Activ (India)

  • Redmi 9 Prime

  • Redmi 9

  • Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi K series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12

  • Redmi K30 4G

  • Redmi K30 5G

  • Redmi K30i 5G

  • Redmi K30 5G Speed ​​Edition

  • Redmi K30 Pro

  • Redmi K30 Pro Zoom

  • Redmi K30 Ultra

  • Redmi K30S Ultra

  • Redmi K40

  • Redmi K40 Pro

  • Redmi K40 Pro +

  • Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11

  • Redmi K20

  • Redmi K20 (India)

  • Redmi K20 Pro

  • Redmi K20 Pro (India)

  • Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition

Redmi Note series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12

  • Redmi Note 8 2021

  • Redmi Note 9 4G

  • Redmi Note 9 5G

  • Redmi Note 9T 5G

  • Redmi Note 9S

  • Redmi Note 9 Pro (India)

  • Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global)

  • Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (China)

  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

  • Redmi Note 10

  • Redmi Note 10S

  • Redmi Note 10 (China)

  • Redmi Note 10 5G (Global)

  • Redmi Note 10T (India)

  • Redmi Note 10T (Russia)

  • Redmi Note 10 JE (Japan)

  • Redmi Note 10 Lite (India)

  • Redmi Note 10 Pro (India)

  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (India)

  • Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global

  • Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (China)

  • Redmi Note 11 (China)

  • Redmi Note 11T (India)

  • Redmi Note 11 JE (Japan)

  • Redmi Note 11 Pro (China)

  • Redmi Note 11 Pro + (China)

Redmi Note series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11

  • Redmi Note 8

  • Redmi Note 8T

  • Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Redmi Note 9

POCO phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12

  • POCO F2 Pro

  • LITTLE F3

  • LITTLE F3 GT

  • LITTLE X2

  • POCO X3 (India)

  • POCO X3 NFC

  • POCO X3 Pro

  • LITTLE X3 GT

  • LITTLE M3

  • LITTLE M2 Pro

  • LITTLE M3 Pro 5G

  • LITTLE M4 Pro 5G

  • MIUI 13 Eligible POCO Devices (Android 11)

  • LITTLE M2

  • LITTLE M2 Reloaded

  • LITTLE C3

  • LITTLE C31

Phones that are already in internal testing of the MIUI 13 beta

  • Xiaomi Mix 4

  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

  • Xiaomi Mi 11

  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

  • Xiaomi Mi 10S

  • Redmi K40 Pro / Plus

  • Redmi K40

As you can see, the list of phones that can install MIUI 13 is extremely wide, and in it we find phones of practically all price ranges, fantastic news for most users of phones from the Chinese company. What is still a mystery is when we can enjoy this new version, which, Everything indicates that it will be released next December.

Source | XIAOMIUI