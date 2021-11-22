Again, MIUI 13 is once again the main protagonist of the latest rumors that come to us from China. On this occasion, it has been the well-known leaker XIAOMIUI who has shared the one that, apparently, It will be the definitive list of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices that will end up incorporating this new version in the near future.

The most interesting thing is that the number of telephones included in this list amounts to 118, so a large number of teams will be able to enjoy the news that MIUI 13 will include, among which will be highlighted a great correction of errors that we find in current versions and many aesthetic changes such as new Widgets, redesign of applications, etc.

As we say, as we can see in the list of equipment provided by XIAOMIUI, we can see a total of up to 118 Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices that can be updated to MIUI 13. Of course, It should be noted that this is not an official list by Xiaomi itself, so we will have to wait for the company itself to be able to confirm this information.

This list includes smartphones of all price ranges and specifications, among which we can find:

Xiaomi phones that can install MIUI 13





Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi CIVI

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9 phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi CC 9

Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Pro

Redmi phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Redmi 9T

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9AT

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9A Sport

Redmi 9i Sport

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9C NFC

Redmi 9 (India)

Redmi 9 Activ (India)

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi K series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Redmi K30 4G

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30 5G Speed ​​Edition

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro +

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 (India)

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro (India)

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition

Redmi Note series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Redmi Note 8 2021

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro (India)

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global)

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (China)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 (China)

Redmi Note 10 5G (Global)

Redmi Note 10T (India)

Redmi Note 10T (Russia)

Redmi Note 10 JE (Japan)

Redmi Note 10 Lite (India)

Redmi Note 10 Pro (India)

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (India)

Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (China)

Redmi Note 11 (China)

Redmi Note 11T (India)

Redmi Note 11 JE (Japan)

Redmi Note 11 Pro (China)

Redmi Note 11 Pro + (China)

Redmi Note series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 9

POCO phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12

POCO F2 Pro

LITTLE F3

LITTLE F3 GT

LITTLE X2

POCO X3 (India)

POCO X3 NFC

POCO X3 Pro

LITTLE X3 GT

LITTLE M3

LITTLE M2 Pro

LITTLE M3 Pro 5G

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G

MIUI 13 Eligible POCO Devices (Android 11)

LITTLE M2

LITTLE M2 Reloaded

LITTLE C3

LITTLE C31

Phones that are already in internal testing of the MIUI 13 beta

Xiaomi Mix 4

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Redmi K40 Pro / Plus

Redmi K40

As you can see, the list of phones that can install MIUI 13 is extremely wide, and in it we find phones of practically all price ranges, fantastic news for most users of phones from the Chinese company. What is still a mystery is when we can enjoy this new version, which, Everything indicates that it will be released next December.

