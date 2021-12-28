Over the past few years games have come out that will remain in our memories for a lifetime, and with so many great titles out there, the idea of putting together a list of our favorites sounds like something a bit complicated. Luckily there Asahi, a Japanese television channel that launched a survey to find out which were the 100 most popular games among the Japanese public and the complete list will surely surprise you.
This list is made up of some titles that you probably already saw coming as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, although there are also a few surprises inside. Without further ado, here you can find out which are the 100 most popular games in Japan:
1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
2. Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride
3. Final Fantasy VII
4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
5. Splatoon 2
6. Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
8. Chrono Trigger
9. Final Fantasy X
10. Super Mario Bros. 3
11. Pokemon Diamond / Pearl
12. Super Mario Kart
13. UNDERTALE
14. Pokemon Sword / Shield
15. Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen
16. Kingdom Hearts II
17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
18. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
19. Suikoden II
20. Minecraft
21. Splatoon
22. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
23. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
24. Pokemon Red / Green / Blue
25. Tetris
26. Pokemon Black / White
27. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
28. MOTHER 2
29. Okami
30. Apex Legends
31. Tactics Ogre
32. Biohazard
33. Final Fantasy VI
34. Final Fantasy V
35. Xenoblade 2
36. Pokemon Gold / Silver
37. Final Fantasy IX
38. Puyo Puyo
39. Dark Souls III
40. Xenogears
41. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban!
42. Person 5
43. Xenoblade
44. Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online
45. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
46. Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
47. Final Fantasy XIV
48. NieR: Automata
49. Kingdom Hearts
50. Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire
51. Final Fantasy IV
52. The Legend of Zelda
53. Tales of the Abyss
54. Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
55. Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters
56. Super Mario Galaxy
57. Super Donkey Kong
58. Animal Crossing
59. Dead by Daylight
60. Pokemon Black 2 / White 2
61. Super Smash Bros.
62. Xevious
63. Final Fantasy III
64. Pokemon Heart Gold / Soul Silver
65. Suikoden
66. Ghost of Tsushima
67. Bloodborne
68. Pokemon X / Y
69. Super Mario RPG
70. Monster Hunter: World
71. Dr. Mario
72. Kirby Super Star
73. Gran Turismo 4
74. Super Smash Bros. Brawl
75. Animal Crossing: Wild World
76. Kirby Air Ride
77. Mario Kart Wii
78. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban
79. Metal Gear Solid
80. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
81. Dragon Quest Builders 2
82. Legend of Mana
83. Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past
84. Final Fantasy XI
85. Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation
86. Monster Hunter
87. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
88. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
89. Super Mario Galaxy 2
90. Final Fantasy VIII
91. Street Fighter II
92. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
93. Persona 5 Royal
94. Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War
95. MOTHER
96. Romance of the Three Kingdoms
97. Super Mario World
98. Person 4
99. Pokemon Platinum Version
100. Person 3
To obtain these results, the aforementioned channel surveyed about 50,000 Japanese, so we are talking about a considerably high number. Regardless of your tastes, I’m sure you found at least one of these games great.
Editor’s note: Needless to say, the Japanese definitely have good taste. It was to be expected that the list would be dominated by Nintendo titles, as we remember that the Japanese market has been under the domination of the Big N for years, and surely that trend will not disappear anytime soon.
Via: Nintendo Enthusiast