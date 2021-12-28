Over the past few years games have come out that will remain in our memories for a lifetime, and with so many great titles out there, the idea of ​​putting together a list of our favorites sounds like something a bit complicated. Luckily there Asahi, a Japanese television channel that launched a survey to find out which were the 100 most popular games among the Japanese public and the complete list will surely surprise you.

This list is made up of some titles that you probably already saw coming as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, although there are also a few surprises inside. Without further ado, here you can find out which are the 100 most popular games in Japan:

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

2. Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride

3. Final Fantasy VII

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

5. Splatoon 2

6. Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

8. Chrono Trigger

9. Final Fantasy X

10. Super Mario Bros. 3

11. Pokemon Diamond / Pearl

12. Super Mario Kart

13. UNDERTALE

14. Pokemon Sword / Shield

15. Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen

16. Kingdom Hearts II

17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

18. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

19. Suikoden II

20. Minecraft

21. Splatoon

22. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

23. Fire Emblem: Three Houses

24. Pokemon Red / Green / Blue

25. Tetris

26. Pokemon Black / White

27. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

28. MOTHER 2

29. Okami

30. Apex Legends

31. Tactics Ogre

32. Biohazard

33. Final Fantasy VI

34. Final Fantasy V

35. Xenoblade 2

36. Pokemon Gold / Silver

37. Final Fantasy IX

38. Puyo Puyo

39. Dark Souls III

40. Xenogears

41. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban!

42. Person 5

43. Xenoblade

44. Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online

45. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land

46. ​​Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line

47. Final Fantasy XIV

48. NieR: Automata

49. Kingdom Hearts

50. Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire

51. Final Fantasy IV

52. The Legend of Zelda

53. Tales of the Abyss

54. Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

55. Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters

56. Super Mario Galaxy

57. Super Donkey Kong

58. Animal Crossing

59. Dead by Daylight

60. Pokemon Black 2 / White 2

61. Super Smash Bros.

62. Xevious

63. Final Fantasy III

64. Pokemon Heart Gold / Soul Silver

65. Suikoden

66. Ghost of Tsushima

67. Bloodborne

68. Pokemon X / Y

69. Super Mario RPG

70. Monster Hunter: World

71. Dr. Mario

72. Kirby Super Star

73. Gran Turismo 4

74. Super Smash Bros. Brawl

75. Animal Crossing: Wild World

76. Kirby Air Ride

77. Mario Kart Wii

78. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban

79. Metal Gear Solid

80. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

81. Dragon Quest Builders 2

82. Legend of Mana

83. Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past

84. Final Fantasy XI

85. Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation

86. Monster Hunter

87. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

88. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

89. Super Mario Galaxy 2

90. Final Fantasy VIII

91. Street Fighter II

92. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

93. Persona 5 Royal

94. Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War

95. MOTHER

96. Romance of the Three Kingdoms

97. Super Mario World

98. Person 4

99. Pokemon Platinum Version

100. Person 3

To obtain these results, the aforementioned channel surveyed about 50,000 Japanese, so we are talking about a considerably high number. Regardless of your tastes, I’m sure you found at least one of these games great.

Editor’s note: Needless to say, the Japanese definitely have good taste. It was to be expected that the list would be dominated by Nintendo titles, as we remember that the Japanese market has been under the domination of the Big N for years, and surely that trend will not disappear anytime soon.

Via: Nintendo Enthusiast