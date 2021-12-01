Now that we are approaching the end of the year, Apple has published the lists of the top 100 songs on its streaming service: Apple Music. After the celebration of its Music Awards, the company has published these data also individually by country and regions, so that we can have a clear idea of ​​how successes are distributed around the planet.

Songs for all tastes and curious lists

We can find the list titled “Top songs of 2021: global” in the Music app of our iPhone, iPad or Mac by entering the tab To explore. As we can see the list is headed by Dynamic (BTS), drivers license (Olivia Rodrigo), For The Night (Pop Smoke), Blinding Lights (The Weeknd), Peaches (Justin Bieber), good 4 u (Olivia Rodrigo), STAY (The Kid LAROI), Dakiti (Jhay Cortez & Bad Bunny) and Levitating (Dua Lipa).

A list very different from the top 100 that have been played in Spain which, as we can see in the list inserted below, is headed by Dakiti, Todo De Ti, Tú Demete De Amor and LAST NIGHT.

Apple has broken down the most played songs by theme. In addition to the lists already mentioned, he has published those that his lyrics have been read the most times, those that have been heard the most during training and those that have been most recognized through Shazam.

Apple Music custom station is really fantastic. Based on which songs you skip and which ones you listen to, it is almost able to guess your mood and put just the songs you want. 🎶 – David Bernal Raspall (@ david_br8) November 30, 2021

And what have I heard the most? Well also. Each of us can access the list of the 100 most listened songs during the year 2021. To do so we must go to the bottom of the tab Listen in the app Music from our iPhone, iPad or Mac.

It is always interesting to check which songs have sounded the most around the world. If we can also distinguish between the reproductions according to countries and regions, there is always the possibility that we will discover a new artist or theme that we like.