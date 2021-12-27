These are the 10 worst rated video games of 2021: GTA, Werewolf, Balan Wonderland, eFootball 2022 and more

Metacritic shared the “worst video games of 2021” with a list that includes risky productions and renowned sagas.

The end of 2021 is approaching and it is time to take stock, in this case, of the video games that arrived throughout the year. Many great experiences, of course, but also some disappointments and cases to… forget. In this note we tell you which were the worst rated games of 2021.

The worst rated games of 2021 according to Metacritic

The list of the 10 worst rated video games of 2021 corresponds to Metacritic, a site that collects numerous reviews from specialized media and includes them with a general score so that you know more or less how much the press liked or disliked the experience. Of course, a 90, 80 or 70 does not mean that you will love that video game, but if there is one thing we are sure of, it is that a score below 50 is, at the very least, suspicious to buy it.

Necromunda Hired Gun and a handful of small productions

Surprisingly, at number 10 it is Necromunda Hired Gun, an FPS (First Person Shooter) experience based on the universe of Warhammer 40,000, although with a lack of personality both in its story and in the shooting. TO Necromunda videogames like Demon Skin, Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace, I Saw Black Clouds, Of Bird and Cage Y Chaos Taxi that, as you will expect, these are low-budget productions and with a much higher probability of going to the market with errors.

The most striking thing about the worst rated games of 2021 is that they have recognized names such as Grand Theft Auto, with the launch of GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which went on sale with a ton of technical errors in all its versions, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood which was presented as a complete disappointment to the saga, and Balan Wonderland from Square enix, a music video game that no one wants to ever hear again. However, none of these titles did enough to come close to the top spot as eFootball 2022, the return of the “PES” saga with an experience void of content and unplayable.

The list is as follows:

Necromunda: Hired Gun – 49 Demon Skin – 48 Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace – 48 I Saw Black Clouds – 48 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 47 Of Bird and Cage – 44 Chaos Taxi – 42 Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – 42 Wonderland Balance – 36 eFootball 2022 – 25

