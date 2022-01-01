These are the 10 highest rated games in 2021 according to Metacritic

We tell you which were the 10 highest rated games in Metacritic during 2021. All the details, in this note!

Like all years, Metacritic, the website that collects the scores of the critics specialized in video games, publishes which were the best titles of the year according to their averages, so it was time to review what 2021 left us.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (97)

Disco Elysium is one of the best video games of the decade (or history?) An RPG with a bird’s eye view that puts us in the shoes of a detective who wakes up drunk in a town immersed in socio-political conflicts: every decision, even the smallest, it changes the story and the fates of all the characters, adding replayability and pressure to each dialogue. Plus, it has a beautiful art direction! An aesthetic with brushstrokes of watercolor and instrumental music that makes the hair stand on end. This year, he received the version “Final cut“Which adds new missions to the original version, available at Pc, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S Y Switch.

The House in Fata Morgana – Dreams of the Revenants Edition (96)

The House in Fata Morgana features a gothic suspense story set in a cursed mansion. It is a visual novel that covers almost a millennium of plots that cross themes such as tragedy, human nature and madness. The version of Dream of the revenants includes bonus content that expands the adventure for many more hours. Available in Nintendo switch.

Tetris Effect: Connected (95)

When we believed that Tetris there was only one, it came Tetris Effect: Connected, an experience that expands the possibilities of the classic puzzle video game with renewed mechanics through music and immersive images. This year, it released a version in Nintendo switch with multiplayer and hidden secrets for all players. Also available in PS4, Xbox One Y Pc.

Hades (93)

The arrival of Hades to PS5 Y Xbox Series X | S it was one of the big events of 2021. Does that mean the year was bad? Not necessarily, but it is a fantastic roguelike, one of the GOTY of 2020, and that in the current generation consoles it polishes the controls so that we try to escape from the underworld once more while we create stories of love and tragedies with the Greek gods. Available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo switch Y Pc.

Forza Horizon 5 (92)

Forza Horizon 5 took a leap in the experience of driving simulators and brought the best installment of the saga Forza Horizon Y Forza Motorsport till the date. Numerous off-road vehicles, a beautiful recreation of Mexico and many missions to get lost in landscapes that, in addition to being colorful, are highly challenging behind the wheel. Available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S Y Pc.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (92)

Maybe several years ago Final Fantasy XIV it was billed as a JRPG MMO with quite a few issues, however in recent months, Square enix renovated it with major expansions, and Endwalker it was the best so far. You will find all the details in our review. Available in PlayStation Y Pc.

Psychonauts 2 (91)

The sequel to Psychonauts, the action, adventure, platform and puzzle video game of the people of Double Fine, brought us a psychedelic journey through the deepest corners of the mind with Razputin as the protagonist and a story that ventures like few others into the subject of mental health. Available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S Y Pc.

Microsoft Flight Simulator (90)

The aerial vehicle simulator par excellence arrived this year at Xbox Series X | S and he put us in command of numerous planes to soar through the skies of the entire world with enormous realism in both controls and visuals, which are synchronized with the phenomena of the current world. Also available in Pc.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (90)

The classic skateboarding simulator, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 It received its version for current generation consoles and we fell in love again with its two installments that take us through different scenarios to complete arcade objectives with good background music.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (90)

It is one of the indie surprises of the year. Chicory: A Colorful Tale mix platforms and puzzles in a black and white world that must be colored and brought to life through the brush of Chicory, a charming little artist dog. Available in Pc, PS4, PS5 Y Switch.

Share it with whoever you want