10 companies with the most complaints to Profeco

According to information available in the Profeco Commercial Bureau, the companies with the most complaints between December 1, 2018 and September 30, 2021 are:

CFE – 36,012 complaints Walmart – 8,821 complaints Liverpool – 4,965 complaints Interjet – 4,621 complaints Coppel – 3,216 complaints Aeroméxico – 2,791 complaints Autofin Monterrey – 2,143 complaints Mercado Libre – 2,113 complaints Viva Aerobus – 2,010 complaints Bradescard – 2,001 complaints

What is the Profeco Commercial Bureau?

It is a platform where you can find information on suppliers of goods and services such as:

Complaints received and their procedural status.

Main reasons for claim.

How to make a query in the Commercial Bureau

To make the query go to burocomercial.profeco.gob.mx and consider the following steps: