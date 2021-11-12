10 companies with the most complaints to Profeco
According to information available in the Profeco Commercial Bureau, the companies with the most complaints between December 1, 2018 and September 30, 2021 are:
- CFE – 36,012 complaints
- Walmart – 8,821 complaints
- Liverpool – 4,965 complaints
- Interjet – 4,621 complaints
- Coppel – 3,216 complaints
- Aeroméxico – 2,791 complaints
- Autofin Monterrey – 2,143 complaints
- Mercado Libre – 2,113 complaints
- Viva Aerobus – 2,010 complaints
- Bradescard – 2,001 complaints
What is the Profeco Commercial Bureau?
It is a platform where you can find information on suppliers of goods and services such as:
- Complaints received and their procedural status.
- Main reasons for claim.
How to make a query in the Commercial Bureau
To make the query go to burocomercial.profeco.gob.mx and consider the following steps:
- In the search engine you must write the commercial name or company name of the provider, without spelling signs such as: accents, commas, accents and abbreviations, among others. Or, perform a search by turn.
- Check that the name shown in the search engine corresponds to the one on an invoice, receipt, email, website, or any other source that allows you to verify your correct name.
- After filling in these fields, the data of the company or business that you have entered will be displayed.