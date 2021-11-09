Number one is Harvard University, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, and the University of California-Berkeley at numbers two, three, and four, respectively. Rounding out the top five is the University of Oxford in the UK.

Here are the 10 Best Global Universities, after a ranking that was carried out in more than 90 countries:

1. Harvard University (USA). Is a University located on the outskirts of Boston, Massachusetts, and is the oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.

Bioengineering, Environmental Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering are some of the careers it offers.

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (EU). Mixed and private research university founded in 1861, is dedicated to promoting knowledge and educating students in science, technology and other areas.

3. Stanford University (EU). Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, it was founded in 1885 by Jane and Leland Stanford, “to promote the public welfare by exerting an influence on behalf of humanity and civilization.”

Advances attributed to this institution include the first successful heart and lung transplant and the debut of the computer mouse.

Four. University of California – Berkeley (EU). Berkeley fosters a rigorous academic environment with more than 350 degree programs to choose from and faculty who are consistent leaders in their field.

The School of Optometry, the School of Journalism, the highly ranked Haas School of Business, and the Graduate School of Education comprise this university.

5. Oxford University (United Kingdom). Each year offers more than 1,000 higher education programs, including virtual classes, short courses, undergraduate, graduate and continuing professional development courses.

The University of Oxford has more than 100 areas between departments and faculties, supervised by 4 academic divisions: Medical Sciences, Mathematics, Physics and Life Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences.

The University of Oxford is located, for the second consecutive year, in the first place of the ranking.

(Greg Blatchford / REX / Shutterstock / Greg Blatchford / REX / Shutterstock)



6. Columbia university (EU). Founded in 1754, it is a private research university located in Upper Manhattan, New York.

7. University of Washington – Seattle (EU). Agronomy and Veterinary Medicine, Arts and Humanities, Natural, Exact and Computer Sciences, and Social Sciences, Management and Law are some of the specialties offered by one of the largest public universities in the United States.

Founded in 1890, it offers degrees, masters, and doctorates in more than 200 different fields of study.

8. University of Cambridge (United Kingdom). It is located in England in the United Kingdom.

According to history, Cambridge University was founded in 1209 by academics who fled Oxford after a brawl with agents from that city. Britain’s leading scientists, writers and politicians have been trained here.

9. California Institute of Technology (EU) (tie). It is a science and engineering research and education institution located in Pasadena, California.

In its facilities it has the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (owned by NASA), the Caltech Seismological Laboratory and the International Network of Observatories.

9. Johns Hopkins University (EU) (tie). It was founded in 1876, and it was the first university in the country dedicated to research.

It offers graduate and undergraduate programs on its main campus, the Homewood campus, in Baltimore. In addition, the university has campuses in Montgomery, Washington, Bologna (Italy) and Nanking (China).