These are the 10 best anime openings of 2021, according to fans

By Rodolfo León
1/3/2022 12:35 pm


A new year is here, which also means it’s time to revisit some of the moments we enjoy the most in 2021. That’s why anime fans voted for the top 10 anime. openings that they liked the most in the last 12 months, and here you can meet them.

This survey was conducted by the site Anime! Anime!, with a total of 741 participants. Although at the top of this list you will find very popular anime, there may be some others that you did not see coming. Without further ado, here you can see the complete results:

Of the 741 respondents, 43.7% were men and 56.3% women. A 48.9% of all of them were under 19 years of age, 16.5% were within range from 20 to 24 years old, and the rest of this percentage was made up of people over 25.

