The last few months have been challenging for all of us. Our life has taken a 180 degree change. Not only because of the completely unexpected appearance of a virus that has spread all over the world, but also because of the consequences that this has had on our way of life: from one day to the next we could not leave the house in two months, we cannot kiss nor hug other people, we have spent weeks without being able to see our loved ones, and the plans we had have had to be postponed or, at least, modified.

It is not uncommon, therefore, that levels of anxiety, stress and psychological distress have increased. Even if we don’t feel anxious, many of us notice some discomfort. So much so that the World Health Organization (WHO) has already given it a name: pandemic fatigue.

This fatigue is characterized by a feeling of boredom, sadness, demotivation and unease that, the WHO estimates, around 60% of Europeans suffer. And it is not only about us feeling unmotivated about our life, but it leads us to have less desire to take care of ourselves against COVID-19, that we see less sense – if nothing seems to solve it – and we are “giving up”.





According to the WHO, this pandemic fatigue causes the health messages issued by the authorities to have less effect and impact on the population. The longer this situation lasts, it is likely that the more tired we feel and less desire to continue complying with the restrictions we have.

Psychological recommendations in this situation

Since the pandemic began, different associations of psychologists have offered recommendations to help us cope better. On the one hand, it is a good idea that we continue to maintain healthy habits. Eating healthy and trying to maintain good sleep habits will help us to have more energy during the day, be less tired and alleviate a bit of reluctance. Going to sleep early and avoiding the use of electronic devices at least 45 minutes before going to bed are habits that will help us rest.

Performing physical exercise on a regular basis helps us release endorphins, dopamine and serotonin, which makes it easier for us to be in a better mood and it can reduce symptoms of anxiety and stress.

In addition to that, the American Psychological Association recommends reducing the time we spend looking for information. The recommendation is that we limit this search to one or two hours a day and that we do it through official channels.

The Official College of Psychologists in Madrid recommends that we avoid spending so much time talking about the situation. During the last months it has – logically – taken over all our conversations, but this contributes to mental fatigue. Therefore, when we talk with our friends or with our relatives it is a good idea that we try to deal with other topics, have fun and thus distract ourselves even for a while from the situation.

Images | Pexels