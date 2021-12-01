At the moment we already have available the December’s new Games With Gold, which will accompany in just a few days the new titles for the successful subscription service of Redmond. We know that the full batch of the New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2021, but from SomosXbox we are going to advance a little to bring you some of the games already confirmed for Game pass.

Although, before showing you some of the new games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in December 2021, we remind you that Call of the Sea and 6 other games leave Xbox Game Pass today. You already know that removing the Firts Party titles, the rest are only accessible for a limited time. Without further ado, we leave you with some of the games that will arrive on Game Pass very soon.

These are the 5 great games that will arrive on Xbox in December 2021

These are some of the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2021

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – December 2

In the gloomy darkness of the distant future there is nothing but war. Experience how each explosion shakes your bones and how each onslaught breaks your soul in Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, the ultimate free-for-all, turn-based strategy game of pitched battles that will take you to the battlefields of the 41st millennium.

Rubber Bandits – December 2

Sneak in to steal and prepare to fight for your share of the loot. Use your creativity and everything you come across to use as a weapon, from machine guns to rock-hard loaves of bread. It will all come in handy when the robberies go wrong and turn into a fight full of chaos. Knock each other down with office chairs and steal as much as you can, but flee before the police arrive to spoil the party. If someone gets caught, we don’t know each other at all, is that clear? Rubber Bandits multiplayer games can be played at the same time between the different platforms for which it is available.

Halo Infinite – December 8

When all hope is lost and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to face the most ruthless enemy he has ever faced. Put on the armor of humanity’s greatest hero for an epic adventure and explore Halo’s massive ring.

Aliens Fireteam Elite – December 14

Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person shooter and survival game in which you’ll have to fight alongside your team of hardened marines to contain the threat of the xenomorphs. Take on terrifying waves of xenomorphs and Weyland-Yutani’s synthetic enemies with two other players or with the AI, as you and your team fight desperately through four unique campaigns featuring untold stories from the Alien universe.

Among Us – December 14

A game for 4 to 15 players online or in local mode via Wi-Fi in which you have to prepare your spaceship for take off. But beware: one or more randomly chosen players from the crew are imposters ready to kill the rest!

The Gunk – December 16

You play as Rani, one part of a space shuttle duo who are mining the galaxy for whatever resources they can sell to make ends meet. When she and her partner Becks land on a seemingly barren planet, they find the grime, a previously undiscovered substance that could mean a great reward. The only problem is that the dirt is somehow damaging this natural habitat, creating a dilemma: Should Rani and Becks interfere with something they don’t fully understand? Will this dangerous discovery cause a rift between two friends?