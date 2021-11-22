Undoubtedly one of the most complicated decisions that most high school students face is the decision to know what to study when giving way to university, and starting higher education, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) for the year 2019 of the 2.9 million students who completed their studies in upper secondary education, only approximately one million of them announced that they continued with education when entering a higher education institution, In part, one of the factors that alludes to the desertion of young people by not continuing with their higher studies is the fact of ignorance of career options among other factors, this ignorance may include the academic offer, such as the institutions that teach them, therefore, these are different career options within the digital environment, university options for the development and innovation of the digital future.

The careers of the future within the digital environment

The university options and the careers they teach are in general enough, so knowing how to choose the correct one is something important, within the life and future of any person, therefore it must be a decision made under the influence of the best possible aspects, It must be informed, conscious, thought about both the economic factor, and personal development, skills and passions, also thinking that money is not the most important thing, so when making this decision with the most information it is important.

Robotic engineering: Every day automation gains strength and with it the use of robotic engineering tools, this is one of the options that will gain strength within the areas of opportunity of the future, since currently the use of drones, automated machines, development in programming and every aspect that includes the use of this technology will benefit.

Digital Marketing Director: The Digital Marketing Manager is the one who is in charge of the strategies to be implemented to coordinate and direct everything related to the marketing area of ​​any type of company or agency, by taking charge of organizing, budgeting and delegating all kinds of tasks to the team. , making sure everything is functional and effective.

SEO Technician: Companies are constantly developing in terms of SEO positioning since this is what allows companies to be found within multiple search engines, which translates into a greater approach to potential consumers, this SEO consultant is the one in charge that any type of project appears within the first options of any web browser.

Digital Trafficker: Also known as the specialist in Media buyer, it is one of the trends in terms of professional development in the digital area, it is in charge of developing advertising on the internet, either within multiple search engines or within social networks, since it is This is one of the ways in which there is more information traffic, which is why this professional is in charge of getting the information and publicity to achieve the visibility of any brand or company.

Copywriter: This professional is in charge of writing different types of texts, with the aim of reaching clients seeking to increase relationships between potential clients and companies.

Now read: