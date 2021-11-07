One of the best qualities offered by technological advances are undoubtedly those related to the improvement of daily life, in general with each innovation we seek to automate or help with some daily process that until now was carried out in some other way, social networks, for example, fulfilled the function of speeding up and breaking down barriers that kept communication in a state of separation, the use of instant messaging application tools, completely breaking with the way in which users now relate to each other, allowing the feeling that now the limitation of geographical distance does not exist, you are new advances in mobile applications, which seek to cover and solve different problems, With the support of apps, the quality of life of children, adults and the elderly can be improvedFor the latter case, there are some specially created applications focused on improving everyday life.

According to data from INEGI The average population of older adults is 12.0% until 2020 in Mexico, which makes us a country with a population that gradually ages, this fact creates a field of opportunity for the use of digital technologies in this sector since It should be noted that older adults are immersed and active today on the internet and social networks, Facebook, WhatsApp and Skaype being the most used by this sector of the population according to data from the Cuideo website.

Apps focused on helping the elderly.

Although the use of the network is dominated by young people under the age of 25, INEGI reports that users between the ages of 25 and 34 have the third place in the use of the network and, for their part, in Mexico, adults older than 55 and over only occupy 37.5 percent of the total range of Mexicans on the internet which is not a small figure if we consider that the adult population index in Mexico is approximately just over 15 million people, so it is important to know the following digital applications that will improve the daily life of this growing sector.

My Pillbox: It works as a calendar which helps to manage the intake of medicines which allows not only to take this control to the user as it is accessible to family members or caregivers which help to monitor the control of medicines, with the help of alarms, reminders and promoting the use of different labels and annotations.

Family Locator: This application helps prevention and care, since it allows to have control over the whereabouts of the person, through the use of a GPS that has alerts and a chat that allows all authorized users to have a conversation in common or group groups. individually.

Big Launcher: The visual deficit is a common degenerative problem in the elderly, therefore this application helps to combat this problem by avoiding small letters and icons, replacing the user interface helping to become more accessible with larger letters and icons.

Mobile apps for seniors is a growing field for Mexicans as the general population density gradually approaches a higher rate of older adults.

