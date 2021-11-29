Of the 200+ games available on Apple Arcade, these are my 5 favorites.

Apple Arcade has been on the market for more than two and the Apple gaming platform already has more than 200 titles, a vast majority of them exclusive. I have been subscribed to the platform practically since its inception, first taking advantage of the free period and now thanks to the Apple One subscription. And waiting for new releases, these are my favorite apple arcade games, which I recommend you try on your devices.

Mini Motorways

An ideal game to play on the iPad. The objective of the game is create the roads of a fledgling city, so that we connect the red houses with the buildings of their color. The latter will be requesting cars, and we will have to create the city in a way in which we meet the requirements and avoid traffic jams.

We have at our disposal roads, bridges, tunnels, highways and roundabouts so that the flow of traffic is as fast as possible. The game has different maps of cities in the world and is frankly addictive.

LEGO Star Wars Battles

One of the latest additions to the Apple Arcade catalog that you have to try if you are a Star Wars fan. An ideal game to play from the iPhone in which we face another player in real-time battles. The objective is to destroy the enemy ship, or end up with more towers standing, playing different cards.

We will have at our disposal numerous LEGO Star Wars characters and we will have to improve our team to win battles. Every few weeks we have new seasons and little by little new characters are incorporated.

Fantasian

Fantasian is a true work of art. Produced and written by Hironobu Sakaguchi, creator of the Final Fantasy series, it is an RPG with more than 150 handcrafted dioramas. A game A must for all of us who grew up playing Final Fantasy.

The game has two parts and lasts between 60 and 90 hours. The first part is more story-focused and the second half is more mission-driven, giving players the freedom to explore the world.

Assemble witch Care

It is a game that tests your mind, it is more than a game, a story in which you must repair objects to continue advancing. A a brain teaser game of riddles with which you will help the inhabitants of a city to maintain their possessions.

We have a very particular and minimalist style, which is ideal to play from our iPhone. The only downside of Assemble witch Care is that it will make you short.

The Pathless

It is a game also available on other platforms such as PS5, PS4 or PC, and it is a game that we can play perfectly from the iPhone, but that can also be enjoyed with an external controller on an iPad or Mac.

One of those console-quality games that we have available on iOS where we become an archer who must restore peace to his world with the help of his faithful eagle. A game that transports us to an open world full of secrets to explore.

Apart from these fantastic gamesThanks to Apple Arcade I have been able to try successes from the App Store that are paid, but that in its summer Apple Arcade we can enjoy at no cost. We have games like Monument Valley +, Mini Metro + or Altos OdysseyFantastic, games with a version for Apple Arcade.

Related topics: Games

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe