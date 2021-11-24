Few days have passed since Xiaomi globally announced its new Soundbar 3.1, the soundbar most powerful of the Asian firm with up to 430W and that, luckily, we will also soon be able to enjoy it in Spain.

In fact, Xiaomi has exclusively advanced this information to us in a face-to-face event carried out by the company itself in which we have already been able to have a brief contact with it, a product that It will arrive next December with an official price of 279 euros.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1

Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 86 x 11.5 x 6 cm (Soundbar)

21 x 29.7 x 37 cm (Subwoofer)

7.85 kg AUDIO 3x full-range speaker

3x Tweeter

1x 6.5 “Woofer TOTAL POWER 430 W SOUND TECHNOLOGIES 3.1 channels

Dolby Audio

DTS Virtual: X Sound CONNECTIVITY Wireless subwoofer

Bluetooth 5.0

1x HDMI input

1x HDMI output

1x Optical input

1x Coaxial input

1x USB

NFC OTHERS OLED Dot-matrix display

HDMI cable included

Bluetooth remote control

Five AI sound modes PRICE 279 euros

A classic design with enormous power

The new Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1 does not stand out especially for its aesthetics, since we are facing a conventional soundbar to which some interesting aesthetic aspects have been added such as a small OLED Dot-matrix panel located on its right front part that will help us to be able to interact with it in a simple and visual way.





As for his physical connectivity, we find a wide range of possibilities:

HDMI input

HDMI output

Optical input

Coaxial input

USB socket

In it we will also have available a NFC chip for fast connection with our device, in addition to a button panel at the top from which we can interact with the reproduction of the content and even turn off or on the equipment itself.





The Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1 has a configuration of three full-range speakers, three tweeters, and a 6.5 “wireless external woofer, which are capable of offering a maximum output power of up to 430 W, the highest we have seen in any other similar product in the Xiaomi family.

This power comes with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X Sound and up to five artificial intelligence playback modes that configure the product to achieve the best possible quality, a winning combination of software and hardware for an experience at the level of its price.





Of course, it has a Bluetooth remote control from which we can configure and modify the power off and on, manage its audio modes, control the presence of low frequencies, raise and lower the volume, and so on.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1





As we tell you, the new Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1 finally reaches the Spanish market although, unfortunately, we do not have an exact confirmed date, They have only informed us that it will arrive in the middle of next December of this year.

As for the price, the RRP of this product in Spain will be 279 euros But, as often happens in many of the brand’s new launches, It will have a promotion in its first days of putting it on sale in which we can get it for only 249 euros.