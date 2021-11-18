More than a year has passed since Xiaomi introduced us in China to what until then were considered the best TWS-type headphones of the company, the Mi Air 2 Pro. If we move forward a bit in time, specifically to the month of May of this year, the news broke that this product would end up reaching the Global market and, finally, Today we can announce that they are already available for sale in Spain.

Of course, its name has been slightly modified, since they have ended up being called as My True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro, which can already be purchased through the official Xiaomi website in Spain with an official price of 99.99 euros.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro

My True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro WEIGHT 62 grams DIAPHRAGM UNIT 12mm dynamic driver CONNECTION Bluetooth 5.0

LHDC V3, AAC, SBC COMPATIBILITY iOS, Android AUTONOMY Headphones: 6 hours

Case: 30 hours CHARGING THE CASE USB type C

Wireless charging ADDITIONAL FEATURES Noise cancellation up to 35 dB

Sound cancellation for calls

Ceramic Finish Touch Controls

Connection pop up in MIUI PRICE 99.99 euros

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro – Headphones

In-ear, TWS and noise-canceling headphones up to 35 dB

To tell the truth, at the design level these new Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro are quite striking although not very different from other alternatives from the Chinese firm itself, especially when it comes to its charging case. This has an identical format to that of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S but in a single black finish.





It continues to maintain its USB-C connection for charging, support for wireless charging via the Qi standard and even a small front led to know the status of your connection.

Where we see the most relevant changes is in the headphones themselves. These present a in-ear format with silicone tips of various sizes, external touch area finished in ceramic, optical sensor for pause and automatic playback of the content and a rod where we find the microphones to make calls, in addition to others oriented to the active noise cancellation up to 35 dB.





The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro promise a low latency of just 100 milliseconds using the LHDC V3 protocol, dynamic drivers with a 12 millimeter composite diaphragm and even an autonomy of about six hours of use with active noise cancellation which we can stretch at 30 hours using charging case charge.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro





As we say, the new My True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro are already on sale in Spain Through the official website of the brand in our country with an official price of 99.99 euros and immediate availability for delivery in a few days.