On October 29, Xiaomi unexpectedly and Globally presented the new Redmi Smart Band Pro, the new economic smart bracelet by the Asian firm that comes to compete face to face against other successful alternatives presented by Huawei such as the Honor Band 6 and Huawei Band 6.

In this presentation, we were pending to know information about its price and official availability date in our country, something that, luckily, the firm has already confirmed. The new one Redmi Smart Band Pro will go on sale from November 18 with an official price of 49.99 euros, so it will become an option to consider in a market saturated with Smart Bands at a competitive price.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro

XIAOMI REDMI SMART BAND PRO SCREEN AMOLED 1.47 inches

450 nits of brightness

194 × 368 pixels DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 42.05 x 24.45 x 10.15 mm

15 grams SENSORS Heart rate

Blood oxygen

3-axis accelerometer

3-axis gyroscope WATERPROOF 5 ATM AUTONOMY 200 mAh

Up to 14 days of typical use CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth COMPATIBILITY iOS and Android OTHERS 110 sports

Light sensor for automatic brightness

Automatic recognition of up to three activities

Strava and Apple Health compatibility PRICE 49.99 euros

The new Redmi Smart Band Pro is a smart bracelet that stands out for having a completely renewed design that resembles other competitive products, presenting a panel with a similar diagonal to that of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 but in this case in rectangular format thanks to which we can visualize the content in a much clearer way.





This has a panel with AMOLED technology with a size of 1.47 inches with a resolution of 194 × 368 pixels, 450 nits of adjustable brightness thanks to its automatic brightness sensor and a very remarkable use of the front that make the appearance of the product much more attractive.

Also has resistance up to 5 ATM for easy submersion, compatibility with Android and iOS phones Through the Xiaomi Wear or Xiaomi Wear Lite application, compatibility with Strava and Apple Health, monitoring of steps, calories, sleep and even recognition of up to three sports activities automatically.





Of course, it integrates the classics heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, plus two magnetic pins for battery recharging for up to 14 days of autonomy with typical use and some straps that are still interchangeable silicone through a proprietary system that leave the total weight of the set at 15 grams.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro





As we have commented at the beginning of this post, The new Redmi Smart Band Pro will arrive in Spain from next November 18 with an official price of 49.99 euros. With that, Xiaomi incorporates a new member in its family of smart watches in the Spanish market, also becoming a very interesting option if we compare it with other alternatives of the company itself such as the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6.