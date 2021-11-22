Apple has just announced its offers for this Black Friday 2021, and for Cyber Monday.
Apple just announced its offers for Black Friday 2021. This year Apple signs up for biggest shopping weekend of the year, and will extend its promotions to the well-known Cyber Monday. Sales begin on Friday, November 26 and will last until Monday, November 29.
As has happened on previous Black Fridays, Apple will offer us a gift card for future purchases at the Apple Store when you buy some of its most prominent products. We review all the offers.
Buy a valid product. And get an Apple Store gift card to use later.
Apple’s Black Friday deals
You can enjoy these promotions in all Apple stores: Apple Store, Apple Online Store and the Apple Store app. These are the discounts you would get by buying certain Apple devices for Black Friday:
- AirPods 2, AirPods 3, Beats Flex, or Studio Buds: gift card 25 euros.
- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone SE: gift card 50 euros.
- Apple Watch Series 3 or Apple Watch SE: gift card 50 euros.
- AirPods Pro, Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, or Powerbeats Pro: gift card 50 euros.
- AirPods Max: gift card 75 euros.
- 11 “iPad Pro or 12.9” iPad Pro: gift card 100 euros.
- MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13 ”M1, or Mac mini: gift card 100 euros.
- 27 “iMac: card of 200 euros off.
- MagSafe Dual Charger, Smart Folio Keyboard, AirTag 4-Pack, Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): gift card 25 euros.
- Magic Keyboard: gift card 50 euros.
You can use this gift card on an upcoming purchase at an Apple Store. Therefore, it is not a discount to use, it is more a discount for a future purchase. Even so, if you normally buy Apple devices, you can save yourself a good amount of money in the future.
Related topics: Manzana
Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever
Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99!