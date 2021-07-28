Along with MIUI 12.5, Xiaomi announced the arrival of MIUI +, a kind of desktop mode that allows us to make use of certain applications and functionalities of our smartphone

In itself, MIUI + what allows us is combine our smartphone and a computer as a single workstation, thus improving our productivity. From our computer we can not only receive notifications, but also run applications that we have installed on our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO.

And there is not everything, with MIUI + the clipboard is unified, thus integrating even more MIUI and the desktop operating system that we are using. To this is added how really simple it is transfer files between our smartphone and a computer with MIUI +: drag and drop.

In summary, MIUI + becomes a desktop mode not as such, but quite functional, since as we can see on these lines, the interface adapts perfectly to the screen of any computer, transforming the taskbar, the control panel, etc.

Xiaomi devices compatible with MIUI +

In the latest MIUI beta, Xiaomi has integrated MIUI + into a wide variety of devices, letting us see which will be the compatible ones after their arrival at ROM Global. Among these we find the:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11i, Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T Lite, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10S, Mi 10, Mi 10 Lite Zoom , Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9, Mi 9T Pro

Redmi K40 Gaming, Redmi K40 Pro / +, Redmi K40, Redmi K30S Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi 10X, Redmi Note 9 , Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro

LITTLE F3, LITTLE F2 Pro

As we can see, not all devices will be compatible with MIUI +. Usually only those of mid-range or upper-middle range and part of the latest generations, probably a matter of fluidity and performance.