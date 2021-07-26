Along with the presentation of MIUI 12.5,, as well as all those devices that would officially receive this new update. Since then, a large part of these have been updated, leaving only a few of them.

Debuting on the Redmi Note 10S, MIUI 12.5 is already present not only in high-end terminals such as the Xiaomi Mi 11, but also in other lower-end devices such as the Redmi Note 8 Pro or even the Redmi Note 7.

In addition, a large part of these updates have been aimed at users who take advantage of the Global ROM, as well as the European ROM, reaching almost on par. There is no doubt that the update order has been correct, although there are still some devices to be updated, according to the official calendar published by Xiaomi.

If we take into account the MIUI 12.5 deployment schedule published by Xiaomi, We only have to see this update on a very small number of devices. Among these we find the:

Redmi Note 9T (Global ROM)

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro (European ROM)

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (Global ROM)

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (European ROM)

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro (Only Mi Pilot)

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9

Redmi 9

POCO X3 NFC

What’s more, Xiaomi has been updating some devices not included in the official list as are the Redmi Note 7 or the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite. It is therefore, that although we have not mentioned it, more devices will probably end up updating over the next few months.