Beyond fried and crispy battered with just a small spoonful of oil, Xiaomi’s Air Fryer has a wide variety of smart recipes that allow us to make all kinds of dishes.

From the classic fries, to delicious lasagna, grilled shrimp or even a good steak with black pepper. But there is not everything, the fryer without oil Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer also allows you to make brownies, churros, croissants and much more.

But the best thing is each of these recipes is fully integrated into the Xiaomi Home application, showing us in detail the ingredients, their measurements and a process of elaboration with images included.

If you have not yet decided to buy the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer or do not know if you will really use it (here you have it at the best price), then we have compiled ALL the recipes that this fantastic oil-free fryer or Air Fryer from Xiaomi allows to make. We are also faced with smart recipes, that is, we can program or start them without being at home.

All the recipes included in the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer

Xiaomi’s Oilless Fryer or Air Fryer features a wide variety of recipes that allow us to make all kinds of dishes and foods. Among its almost 100 programmed recipes we find:

Onion rings

Roasted broccoli

Baked eggs with avocado

Grilled beef burgers

Chips

French fries (frozen potato chips)

Potato chips

Crispy potato wedges

Crispy tofu

Spicy chicken strips

Italian meatballs

Grilled cheese rolls with crispy bacon

Pizza

Crispy cumin lamb chops

Zero cutlets with honey and teriyaki

Grilled black pepper steak

Fried prawns

Blueberry muffins

Brownies

Cheese afternoon

Butter cookies

Grilled prawns with salt and pepper

New Orleans Style Grilled Wings (Fresh Wings)

Roasted vegetables

Dried fruit

Meat tacos

Pretzel buns

Fish baked in salt

Terna al cumin

Yogurt

Crispy sausages

Korean spicy rice cake

Crispy fried squid rings (Calamares a la romana)

American barbecue ribs

Scotch egg

Hasselback potato

Cream cupcakes

Profiteroles

Grilled chicken

Baked mashed potatoes with cheese

Garlic bread

Cheese Tonkatsu (Fried Pork Chop)

Apple pie

Croissants

Toasted banana tart

Chocolate Coated Profiteroles

Baked pumpkin with meat and cheese

Matcha cake pie

Chicken Burritos

Chocolate orange cookies

Buns with raisins

Chicken and bell pepper skewers

Egg toast in a hole with bacon

Tomato and chicken lasagna

North African Egg Crepe

Creamy Pumpkin Pie

Black pepper, ham and cheese bagels

Crispy mushrooms

Fried chicken breast

Baked cod fillet with herbs and black pepper

Prawn tempura

Baked pole thigh

Grilled scallops

Baked pears with walnuts and honey

Rosemary focaccia

Banana toast with marshmallow

Roasted chickpeas

Calabza muffins

Corn dogs with cheese

Egg toasts

Coconut balls

Baked oysters with cheese

Oatmeal cups with yogurt

Croquettes

Chicken rolls with cheese in red wine

Pasta and seafood cake with cheese

Cheese lava toast

American hot dogs

Sea and mountain pizza

Egg-filled meatloaf

Cottage cake

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Baked rice cakes with dried seaweed

Red velvet cake

Chicken stuffed with asparagus

Korean barbecue

Roasted squid

Breton cookies

Spicy Korean chicken feet

Churros

Roast chicken with butter and vegetables

Curried mac and cheese

Pumpkin and tuna crumble

Japanese red bean buns

Pineapple buns

Baked eggs with avocados and prawns

Pacific roasted saury

Baked prawns with cheese

What’s more, the Xiaomi application allows you to create your own personalized recipes, setting the cooking temperature, cooking time and a name.