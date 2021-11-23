Beyond fried and crispy battered with just a small spoonful of oil, Xiaomi’s Air Fryer has a wide variety of smart recipes that allow us to make all kinds of dishes.
From the classic fries, to delicious lasagna, grilled shrimp or even a good steak with black pepper. But there is not everything, the fryer without oil Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer also allows you to make brownies, churros, croissants and much more.
But the best thing is each of these recipes is fully integrated into the Xiaomi Home application, showing us in detail the ingredients, their measurements and a process of elaboration with images included.
If you have not yet decided to buy the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer or do not know if you will really use it (here you have it at the best price), then we have compiled ALL the recipes that this fantastic oil-free fryer or Air Fryer from Xiaomi allows to make. We are also faced with smart recipes, that is, we can program or start them without being at home.
All the recipes included in the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer
Xiaomi’s Oilless Fryer or Air Fryer features a wide variety of recipes that allow us to make all kinds of dishes and foods. Among its almost 100 programmed recipes we find:
- Onion rings
- Roasted broccoli
- Baked eggs with avocado
- Grilled beef burgers
- Chips
- French fries (frozen potato chips)
- Potato chips
- Crispy potato wedges
- Crispy tofu
- Spicy chicken strips
- Italian meatballs
- Grilled cheese rolls with crispy bacon
- Pizza
- Crispy cumin lamb chops
- Zero cutlets with honey and teriyaki
- Grilled black pepper steak
- Fried prawns
- Blueberry muffins
- Brownies
- Cheese afternoon
- Butter cookies
- Grilled prawns with salt and pepper
- New Orleans Style Grilled Wings (Fresh Wings)
- Roasted vegetables
- Dried fruit
- Meat tacos
- Pretzel buns
- Fish baked in salt
- Terna al cumin
- Yogurt
- Crispy sausages
- Korean spicy rice cake
- Crispy fried squid rings (Calamares a la romana)
- American barbecue ribs
- Scotch egg
- Hasselback potato
- Cream cupcakes
- Profiteroles
- Grilled chicken
- Baked mashed potatoes with cheese
- Garlic bread
- Cheese Tonkatsu (Fried Pork Chop)
- Apple pie
- Croissants
- Toasted banana tart
- Chocolate Coated Profiteroles
- Baked pumpkin with meat and cheese
- Matcha cake pie
- Chicken Burritos
- Chocolate orange cookies
- Buns with raisins
- Chicken and bell pepper skewers
- Egg toast in a hole with bacon
- Tomato and chicken lasagna
- North African Egg Crepe
- Creamy Pumpkin Pie
- Black pepper, ham and cheese bagels
- Crispy mushrooms
- Fried chicken breast
- Baked cod fillet with herbs and black pepper
- Prawn tempura
- Baked pole thigh
- Grilled scallops
- Baked pears with walnuts and honey
- Rosemary focaccia
- Banana toast with marshmallow
- Roasted chickpeas
- Calabza muffins
- Corn dogs with cheese
- Egg toasts
- Coconut balls
- Baked oysters with cheese
- Oatmeal cups with yogurt
- Croquettes
- Chicken rolls with cheese in red wine
- Pasta and seafood cake with cheese
- Cheese lava toast
- American hot dogs
- Sea and mountain pizza
- Egg-filled meatloaf
- Cottage cake
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
- Baked rice cakes with dried seaweed
- Red velvet cake
- Chicken stuffed with asparagus
- Korean barbecue
- Roasted squid
- Breton cookies
- Spicy Korean chicken feet
- Churros
- Roast chicken with butter and vegetables
- Curried mac and cheese
- Pumpkin and tuna crumble
- Japanese red bean buns
- Pineapple buns
- Baked eggs with avocados and prawns
- Pacific roasted saury
- Baked prawns with cheese
What’s more, the Xiaomi application allows you to create your own personalized recipes, setting the cooking temperature, cooking time and a name.