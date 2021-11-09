What do you think if you start Mars with an original reality show. On Swap Shop: Radio market You can watch collectors of cars, comics and many other objects go crazy when the Swap Shop program announces the best exchanges.

Will Smith fan? Well do not miss Bad boys for life . This police film with adventure and comedy touches comes to Netflix today for your entertainment, although if you prefer another type of audiovisual fun, you can also access the viewing of the documentary now Conor McGregor: Notorious about the unstoppable rise of the Irish martial arts champion.

We put aside the fever for Korean movies and series with these premieres that you can see this week on the red N.

The little ones will also be able to enjoy A Storybots Space Adventure, an educational program with which children can learn about space.

Wednesday, November 10

The second season of Peoplefied comes Wednesday, as well as the movie Chiaroscuro, on racism in New York in the 1920s. Animal, a series that follows in the footsteps of the most majestic creatures on the planet.

Thursday, November 11

6 couples and a lie detector (ah! And a prize of 100,000 euros) are the stars of the new Spanish reality show Love with surety, presented by Mónica Naranjo.

Friday, November 12

You will start the weekend with Red alert, a new crime movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. In it, an FBI criminologist and an art thief work together to hunt down a very elusive con artist.

Sunday, November 14

Blacklist fans have a date Sunday with season 8 of the series.

What to see on HBO Max

These are everything that premieres this week on the newly launched HBO Max platform.

Monday, November 8

Today we have a good number of entries, although they all belong to series or programs already in progress. First you will see the fourth episode of season 3 of the fantastic Succession, as well as the third (t5) of Insecure and the third installment of the T11 of Larry david.

Real Time with Bill Maher and Last week tonight with John Oliver They also premiere a new chapter / program today.

Tuesday, November 9

You will see chapter 3 of Wild Republic, the room of T4 of All American and the 17 of the T4 of Axios. In the same way you can enjoy episodes 5 and 6 of the documentary Pray, Obey, Kill.

Wednesday, November 10

The Serie Supergirl premieres its 19th chapter of its currently ongoing season 6.

Thursday, November 11

So much Batwoman What DC’s Legends of Tomorrow They have new chapters for this Thursday.

Friday, November 12

In addition to being able to enjoy new entries from Paco’s men, Dry Water, Doom Patrol and Legacies, HBO Max premieres on Friday The Fungies! with its second season in full for the little ones.

Saturday November 13

The Serie Nancy drew add chapter on Saturday.

Sunday, November 14

Two premieres land on Sunday with children’s content Elliot of Earth and Kamikaze (In this second case, place with episodes 1 and 2). You will also be able to see the room of All the Other.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

All Amazon premieres (and they are not few) are concentrated on the same day: the Friday 12. It will be then when you can see for example two documentaries of the house, Pau Gasol: The important thing is the trip, where it is shown how an elite athlete such as basketball players says goodbye to the sport he knows, how he builds his personal legacy and how he manages new family commitments and future personal projects.

On The little prince is Omar Montes You will know the leading Spanish singer in sales from the beginning and how he had to face many problems in his life to get to where he has come.

Also Friday will arrive Always jane, a documentary series that follows transgender teenager Jane Noury ​​and her family as she nears graduation and prepares for independence. Similarly, you can enjoy season 4 of SWAT and from season 8 of The Black List impossible to get bored.