We come to another close of the year and, as usual, the video game industry is preparing to recognize the best titles. Of course, no other event generates as much expectation – and controversy – as the The Game Awards, the gala organized by Geoff keighley. After an edition that was carried out in digital format due to the pandemic, this year Keighley returns to celebrate a face-to-face award ceremony that promises many surprises.
Obviously, the main announcements (World premier) are kept secret. The presenter anticipates that there will be dozens of them, some of them very significant. But beyond what the most important companies in the sector prepare us, we finally met the expected nominee list.
The election, of course, has always divided public opinion, and at The Game Awards 2021 it will be no exception. The most desired award, Game of the Year (GOTY), will be among Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart and Resident Evil Village.
Before continuing with the nominations, you should know that the gala will be held next December 9 (December 10, Spain).
Nominated for The Game Awards 2021
Best game as a service:
- Apex legends
- Call of Duty: war zone
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Multiplayer Game:
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two
- Knockout City
- Monster hunter rise
- New World
- Valheim
Best Performance in a Video Game:
- Erika Mori, Life is Strange
- Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop
Best Soundtrack / Music:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Best Art Direction:
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Best innovation in accessibility:
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best Narrative:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Independent Game:
- 12 minutes
- Death’s door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscription
- Loop Hero
Best Mobile Game:
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- eague of legends
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokemon Unite
Best content creator
- Dream
- Leslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
Most anticipated game
- Elden ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
Best Esports Game:
- Call of duty
- CS: GO
- DOTA2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Direction of a Game:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best game of the year:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village