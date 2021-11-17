We come to another close of the year and, as usual, the video game industry is preparing to recognize the best titles. Of course, no other event generates as much expectation – and controversy – as the The Game Awards, the gala organized by Geoff keighley. After an edition that was carried out in digital format due to the pandemic, this year Keighley returns to celebrate a face-to-face award ceremony that promises many surprises.

Obviously, the main announcements (World premier) are kept secret. The presenter anticipates that there will be dozens of them, some of them very significant. But beyond what the most important companies in the sector prepare us, we finally met the expected nominee list.

The election, of course, has always divided public opinion, and at The Game Awards 2021 it will be no exception. The most desired award, Game of the Year (GOTY), will be among Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart and Resident Evil Village.

Before continuing with the nominations, you should know that the gala will be held next December 9 (December 10, Spain).

Nominated for The Game Awards 2021

Best game as a service:

Apex legends

Call of Duty: war zone

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Multiplayer Game:

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

Knockout City

Monster hunter rise

New World

Valheim

Best Performance in a Video Game:

Erika Mori, Life is Strange

Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village

Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

Best Soundtrack / Music:

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Art Direction:

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best innovation in accessibility:

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Narrative:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Independent Game:

12 minutes

Death’s door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscription

Loop Hero

Best Mobile Game:

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

eague of legends

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Best content creator

Dream

Leslie

Gaules

Ibai

Grefg

Most anticipated game

Elden ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Best Esports Game:

Call of duty

CS: GO

DOTA2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Direction of a Game:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best game of the year:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village