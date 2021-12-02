Netflix has a very interesting catalog prepared for the last month of the year. Throughout December 2021, series such as The witcher and Cobra Kai they will have new seasons. Along with this, movies like Don’t Look Up and the latest installment of Happened yesterday? they will surely conquer the public. Below you can check the complete list:

Series:

-Lost in Space: Season 3 (12/1/2021)

-The paper house: Part 5, volume 2 (12/3/2021)

-The Great British Baking Show: Holidays – Season 4 (12/3/2021)

-Titans: Season 3 (12/8/2021)

-Elite short stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (12/15/2021)

-The Witcher: Season 2 (12/17/2021)

-Elite short stories: Samuel Omar (12/20/2021)

-Emily in Paris: Season 2 (12/22/2021)

-Elite short stories: Patrick (12/23/2021)

-Cobra Kai: Season 4 (12/31/2021)

-Queer Eye: Season 6 (12/31/2021)

Films:

-Happened yesterday? Part III (12/1/2021)

-The power of the dog (12/1/2021)

-Single at Christmas (12/2/2021)

-The Cassette of Memories (12/3/2021)

-The Claus family 2 (12/7/2021)

-The Boy from Asakusa (12/9/2021)

-Anonymous (12/10/2021)

-Animalia in Australia (12/10/2021)

-Unforgivable (12/10/2021)

-John Wick 3: Parabellum (12/12/2021)

-It was the hand of God (12/15/2021)

-A Christmas in California: City Lights (12/16/2021)

-A not so cool Christmas (12/21/2021)

-Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (12/22/2021)

-Don’t look up (12/24/2021)

-Lulli (12/26/2021)

-The lost girl (12/31/2021)

Anime:

-JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (12/1/2021)

-Aggretsuko: Season 4 (12/16/2021)

Documentaries and specials:

-The paper house: From Tokyo to Berlin – Volume 2 (12/3/2021)

-Voir: A look at the seventh art (12/6/2021)

-Balloon and the wonders of the reef (12/16/2021)

-Stories of a generation with Pope Francis: Miniseries (12/25/2021)

-Crime Scene: Murder in Times Square – Miniseries (12/29/2021)

Children and family:

-Shaun the Lamb: The Flight Before Christmas (12/3/2021)

-Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp – Season 4 (12/3/2021)

-Go on, dog. Go !: Season 2 (12/7/2021)

-Centauria: Season 2 (12/7/2021)

-Fast and Furious: Spies at the Wheel – Season 6: Homecoming (12/17/2021)

-Thomas & Friends: The Sodor Cup Race (12/17/2021)

-Thomas and his friends (12/17/2021)

