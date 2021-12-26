At the Game Awards, we first got acquainted with the Halo television series, and it couldn’t be better. After Xbox and 343 Industries warned that the history of the series would belong, it would not be set in the canon of games / books, if not in one created specifically for the series, we only have to wait to be able to enjoy the Master Chief and company , for the first time, in a series. And to liven up the wait, These are all the Halo TV Series trailers to date.

In SomosXbox we have made this compilation of all the trailers that have come out of the series, and we have published it in our official YouTube channel. In the compilation There are both the first two teasers that came out, along with the official trailer, where we are shown a lot of details (Like Dr. Halsey, the UNSC military, the headquarters of the Coventant: Great Charity, or John 117, our beloved Master Chief, who looks spectacular, it must be said.

This is the first trailer of the Halo series

It seems that both Paramount and Xbox have taken seriously the task of moving the universe created by Bungie (now with 343 Industries in charge) to the world of television, and the end result could not paint better. Hopefully during the series, we get to see characters like the Inquisitor, the Covenant Prophets, and many more such iconic characters that the Chief and Cortana have stood up to, or fought alongside.