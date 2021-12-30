If you like to have it free games from the Epic Games StoreThis December has undoubtedly been a great time. This Christmas, Epic Games has gifted players a new game every day starting with Shenmue 3. So far, Epic Games has already confirmed almost all games except for the December 31 game. And the truth is that the list has great surprises, games that you will surely want to have the opportunity to play.

2021 has been a good year for free games from the Epic Games Store. In We Are Xbox we have been keeping a record of each of the games at the right time. And now we have gathered the fourteen free games from the Epic Games Store for December 2021.

All free games from the Epic Games Store for December

Epic Games Store has managed to position itself as a fierce competitor to Steam although it has not managed to achieve the same level of success as the second. Epic gets most of its money from Fortnite, which maintains its enormous popularity thanks to a dynamic world in constant growth, and which has managed to stay among the top of the most played games thanks to a strategy that brings constant content renewal.

Today a new free game arrives on the Epic Games Store that would have already been leaked

These are all free games offered by Epic Games Store in December 2021 so far: