With the latest update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can bring more life to your island, but also to Cayo Fauno. If traveling to this island is one of your plans, think about saving because now you can create a community of shops to be much more accessible.

To unlock Cayo Fauno, you only need to have three villagers living on your island. When this happens, Faun will call and invite you to a trip through Dodo Airlines so that you know everything that is waiting for you on your island. When you arrive, enjoy their studio and the new community of vendors that We explain below.

All the stores in Cayo Fauno

When you exit the docks, you will see a path that continues behind his study. Do not be scared if you see it deserted, so that there are sellers everything will depend on you. The famous gyroid are waiting for you to donate an amount of 100,000 berries and you can have up to a total of seven vendors available. However, you can only unlock one per day.

Katrina





Katrina is a fortune teller who can know your future, glimpse the glimpses of your destiny and reveal the cosmic truth for 1,000 berries. In his position you can know how is your friendship with someone or know your fortune. His magic ball does not fail!

Alcatifa





This character is the carpet seller and rare wallpapers, and brings them to you from far away for you to decorate your home. From his store you have the same access to his products as when he appears on your island: four types of rugs, two types of floors and two types of walls.

Tortimer





Surely you already know Tortimer from other installments such as Animal Crossing: Wild World where he was the mayor. On this occasion, he is with his caravan and allows you send or take something out of the storage room from your home at no cost. The cheapest parcel service you can find so far.

Al and Paca





This marriage already appeared on other occasions in Cayo Fauno at the Wedding Event held in June. Now from his motorhome he allows you customize some enser and give a totally different touch to a piece of furniture if you customize it. If you are interested, talk to Al.

Gandulio





The botanical expert It is also present in Cayo Fauno. This vendor now sells not only shrubs and plant seeds, but also vegetable seeds for your next recipes. Its ingredients change randomly and it always recommends a shrub in season.

Ladino





The acquaintance art dealer He also wants to offer you a selection of the “best works”, but don’t trust yourself too much. It is a good opportunity to complete the Museum’s art gallery, since his visits to the island were practically scarce. Now you can buy only one work a day and participate in its raffle.

Bitumen





Betunio is the skunk that shoe polish to earn a living in the city. Just like when he visits you on your island, his goal is still to sell you sneakers, socks or bags.

Marilin





This character is the only one you do not have to unlock, but appears in the center of the area ready to receive all your donations and cut your hair. Yes, she is a hairdresser which helps you change your style and create some wonderful hairstyles, but you can’t choose them.