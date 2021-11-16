The expected Battlefield 2042 is already on sale in its early access and there are many users who are enjoying of this multiplayer proposal from DICE and Electronic Arts, which allows us to live adventures on new maps and relive others on classic maps that are back. However, the first-person shooter has also come with technical errors that those responsible are already working on. In that sense, today we are talking about all known bugs from Battlefield 2042, which has been announced by the Swedish company HE SAYS through the studio’s official forums and so that players know the problems that exist and in what state of repair they are.

DICE ensures that it is aware of a problem that incorrectly displays the reward of the first game of the day, as well as different connectivity problems caused by maintenance They try to improve the current state of the game. Regarding the matchmaking, the creators of Battlefield 2042 warn of the possibility of falling into an infinite queue that never matches you with other users in Portal mode, just like when moving from one map to another in Breakthrough. Following these main issues, DICE has also discussed other known bugs related to items present in the mapsWhether they are design elements, weapons or vehicles that generate problems in one way or another and that are already in the process of being solved.

When will Battlefield 2042 be available on Game Pass?

You can see the full list of errors in this page to check if any of the errors that have happened to you are being investigated. Otherwise, Electronic Arts also explains how to report bugs in Battlefield 2042 so that they go to the DICE team that handles it. Remember that Battlefield 2042 is now available in Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms in early access and that will arrive for the rest of the users on November 19th.