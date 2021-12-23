A new report has brought together all the Alleged future Halo Infinite multiplayer leaked maps. This leak was revealed in a datamine from the game files. As 343 Industries continues to update the game, improve existing content, and fix issues, it has also added new features such as long-requested game modes, including Swat.

The datamine of the files containing leaked maps of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite would have revealed four new maps. The leaks show raw footage, so we won’t see the final version until they are released with the game.

Leaked Halo Infinite Multiplayer Maps

Maps have been shared on reddit and they seem to show a mine, a jungle and a cave. These maps will likely be distributed in a future game update, so all we have are these placeholder images. 343 Industries recently added a holiday event packed with rewards you don’t want to miss. They are also working on a battle pass system that is renewed after a few months.

Halo Infinite has a helmet with cat ears and so you can get it for a limited time

Halo Infinite is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. It can be played on Xbox Game Pass. The game went on sale on December 8, but the multiplayer was released earlier, on November 15, in beta. It’s still getting tweaks as developers look at player feedback.