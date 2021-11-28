In Mexico, as in the rest of the world, social networks have proven to be a key tool to maintain social exchange during the pandemic and the trend will endure. According to data from Statista, throughout 2020, 80 million users on social networks in the country generated up to 15.4 billion interactions on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Due to its intense use, Mexico is in second place in participation in social networks in Latin America, behind Brazil. At this time, social networks are usually our main source of information, since it seems that everything viral happens there, but the challenge we face is to use them correctly. Nowadays they have become crucial for the consumer to make complaints towards brands that do not fulfill their product promise or do not provide a good shopping experience.

Restaurant denies access to influencer for eating too much at its buffet

The internet world occasionally has various trends that manage to create a high number of views and reproductions on social networks, in this case, an influencer is recognized for constantly doing “mukbang”, a type of content that consists of people who record themselves consuming high amounts of food or meal, while interacting with their followers on social networks.

According to the medium BBC, a influencer who broadcasts his meals live, Kang, created controversy because a restaurant denies you access to its buffet, because he eats too much and generates losses to the restaurant.

The site mentions that the influencer He exposed on television his case where the Handai seafood restaurant in the city of Shangsha is “discriminatory” against people who can eat a lot, because on his first visit he ate 1.5 kg of pig’s trotters during his first visit and 3.5 to 4 kilos of prawns on his other visit and that they later denied him entry.

They claim Domino’s for a pay-as-you-go system; runs out of pizza for not hearing the horn

After placing an order at Domino’s Pizza, the user waited the 30 minutes set by the company as the delivery limit for the pizza to be free; However, everything indicates that he did not hear the horn of the delivery man and, consequently, this was leaving the consumer without his order.

Given this, he mentions having called Domino’s again to find out what had happened to his pizza, to which the brand replied that, in effect, the delivery man had reached the delivery point, he honked the horn and, because there was no response. , he went.

Thus, the user made use of his social networks to express his complaint about the fact that the company has not changed its delivery method, classifying it as “archaic”, asking to improve its service, either by calling or providing a tracking much more precise about product delivery, just like other companies do.

Elon Musk’s son sneaks into a virtual conference and wins over social media users

Space X CEO Elon Musk He participated has been the sensation in social networks and by members of their same companies after their son X Æ A-Xii, 16 months old, appeared in the picture during the virtual conference of the Council for Space Studies of the National Academies of Sciences and of the Council of Physics and Astronomy.

The meeting was called to, among many other things, talk about the Starship spacecraft, which SpaceX is currently developing and which is supposed to be totally reusable; however, for a few minutes all the conversation at the time focused on the “Little X” (little X, in English), as the child is called.

Citi Banamex denounced in networks for verbal abuse of 83-year-old woman

In social networks, a complaint has been filed against Citi Banamex due to an alleged verbal abuse by bank employees against an 83-year-old woman, in one of the branches of Colima Colima, where it is noted that threats have been made to When the lady tells her that she is going to lose the money she owns in three savings and investment accounts, after the fact that she is credited as the grandchild of the affected, with the username @HanzoSalon, she asks through the social network of Twitter, provide you with support from both Citi Banamex, Profeco and Condusef.

DHL delivery man facing alleged iPhone theft

A TikToker He has faced a DHL delivery man for the alleged theft of his iPhone 11, which is why, through his account, he reported the fact.

These times, given that we continue to live in a pandemic context, are shopping through the internet and receiving the products, practically, at the door of the house. The idea, since the confinement was established in Mexico, is to have as little contact as possible with other people.

Through a video, a TikToker reported that, after ordering an iPhone 11, it did not arrive in the DHL package. It even shows in its registry that said package contains practically everything: your charger, cable, headphones, everything, except your iPhone.

