Apple has offered a statement in which it mentions the apps compatible with SharePlay.

The new SharePlay feature promises to be one of the latest hottest new releases released by Apple. Now various applications have been updated to support this important feature.

SharePlay

Apple has released iOS 15.1 recently, and among the new surprises that this version brought, SharePlay is now available to all users that have a device compatible with this update.

“SharePlay, a powerful feature set for shared experiences while on a FaceTime call, has introduced new ways for Apple users to stay connected. With SharePlay support on Apple TV +, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness +, as well as many popular apps like NBA, TikTok, Twitch, Paramount +, and SHOWTIME, users can watch movies and TV shows, listen to music, or complete a workout. with friends together on a FaceTime call. SharePlay extends to Apple TV so users can watch it on the big screen while using FaceTime on iPhone or iPad. With screen sharing support, users can also surf the web together, look at photos, or show something to their friends in a favorite app.

It was a long wait to access SharePlay, this function allows the user to share various content on your iPhone with other people through FaceTime calls. Among these contents are videos and music, movies, TV programs and even the screen of the device.

SharePlay sessions offer a unique connectivity experience, shared content playback control, the quality that FaceTime offers in your calls and new volume control tools to avoid noise unrelated to the voices of the participants make these moments a time of closeness between people despite the distance.

With the arrival of SharePlay, there are several applications that have been updated to be compatible with this novelty and thus make its users able to share their special characteristics. From entertainment apps to fun and health make up the new list offered by Apple in his new release about this function.

Music

“Users can bring songs, albums, and playlists directly to their FaceTime call for a shared listening experience.”

Apple Music

SoundCloud (Update coming soon)

Tunein (Update very soon)

Health

“SharePlay Introduces New Ways to Inspire Wellness with Family and Friends.”

Apple Fitness +

SmartGym

BetterSleep

Series and films

_ “Movies and TV shows can be streamed in sync while connecting via FaceTime with friends, offering a rich connection in real time while watching the same content through apps …” _

Apple TV +

MUBI

Paramount +

Showtime

NBA

BET +

Disney +

ESPN

HBO Max

Hulu

Master Class

Pantaya

Pluto TV

Starz

Fun

“Attention! Fans can now play together even when they are not in the same location.”

TikTok

Haeds Up!

Cameo

Popshop

Apollo for Reddit

Bike map

Moleskine Flow

Studio

Redfin

Learning

“With SharePlay, users can learn together despite physical distance.”

Kahoot!

Explain Evertything

Night sky

At the moment these are the apps that Apple promotes to use SharePlay on devices with iOS 15.1. It is expected that soon more developers will join the list and offer support for this feature than can also be used through an Apple TV device.

Although it seems that all this is a complicated process, the reality is that the way to use SharePlay is very simple, the possibilities are incredible and users have a new way to get closer with your friends and family into video calls that can turn into parties, meetings and more.

Related topics: Applications

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe