Of course, so that you do not miss anything, we recommend you pay attention to our showcase of Apple and related offers, which we are updating at all times to bring you the best offers with which to save these days. You can enter and save it in favorites through the following link. There you can find both these types of products that we will discuss below, such as chargers, home automation accessories and other related.

The Apple Pencil have interesting discounts

There is no doubt that one of the best ways to get the most out of an iPad is thanks to an Apple Pencil. Well, currently on Amazon we can find discounts both in the 1st and 2nd generation models, being some more than interesting discounts with respect to their original prices. And it is that the first class has a 20 euro discount, while the most recent has neither more nor less than 36 euros discount.

The latest Magic Keyboard also drops in price

The keyboard of the brand new iMac 2021 is available on Amazon and compatible with all Macs and even other devices like iPad. We would have loved if it was the model with Touch ID that was lowered, but taking into account that the normal and that are roughly identical, it is not bad to find this offer. The keyboard meets 32 euros discount these days.