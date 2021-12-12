The Government of Mexico City announced this Friday the 7 mayors in which the third dose of vaccine will be applied against Covid-19, known as a “booster dose,” for people over 60 years of age.

The inoculation will take place from Tuesday, December 14 to Saturday, December 18

The inoculation will take place from Tuesday, December 14 to Saturday, December 18 in the municipalities of Azcapotzalco, Cuajimalpa, Coyoacán, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Tláhuac and Xochimilco.

The requirements that the population must meet in order for the booster dose to be applied are to carry an official identification that proves that the inoculate is 60 years or older.

Likewise, you must come with a proof of address that corresponds to the mayor’s office where the inoculated person resides. Also, the elderly should attend only if they completed the vaccination schedule 6 months ago (before June 18, 2021).

From December 14 to 18 we will be applying the third dose of the vaccine against # COVID19 in people over 60 years of age from the municipalities of Azcapotzalco, Coyoacán, Cuajimalpa, La Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Tláhuac and Xochimilco. Query 👉🏻 https://t.co/pj8RmvbotC pic.twitter.com/cxXq2pVWkR – CDMX Government (@GobCDMX) December 10, 2021

Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the booster dose will be “universal

This Friday morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the booster dose will be “universal”, and announced that when they finish inoculating adults aged 60 and over they will continue with the teachers.

And he detailed that the government has allocated around 40 billion pesos to the purchase of vaccines. “We are ranked 7th in the world in vaccine availability,” he said.

During the morning press conference headed by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and before the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, announced that The immunization booster for older adults at the national level will be applied to those who completed the scheme before June 2021. No prior registration is required and only official identification must be presented. Each federative entity will define the places and dates of vaccination.

“People 60 and over will be invited to get vaccinated with an additional dose. It is not a second scheme, it is only a dose; the one that we will use will be the AztraZeneca vaccine in all cases, regardless of the primary immunization schedule, ”said Undersecretary López-Gatell.

The reinforcements must target groups of the most vulnerable population

He explained that this change in the vaccination policy takes into account five technical recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), through its strategic advisory group, which indicates that “reinforcements should focus on the most vulnerable population groups , as older adults suffering from immunosuppressive diseases ”.

The second important element to take into account, said the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, is that vaccination boosters will not be given in a generalized way, in people of any age or in general healthy, or in people who have not completed your vaccination schedule.

Previously, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, reported that as part of the coordinated work carried out by the Health sector for the sectoral acquisition of medicines and supplies, which consists of 1,800 keys, so far 1,459 million 288 thousand have been purchased 818 pieces of medicines and supplies.

Related Notes:

TRAGEDY! Doctor murdered while sleeping in his room

Omicron versus Delta: How to differentiate between the two?

They point out that the evolution of omicron occurred in a person …