These 65 and 75-inch TVs plummet their prices below zero

If you are looking for an offer to get a Neo QLED Smart TV with 8K resolution, now is an ideal time. This model has a 65-inch size, Mini LED technology, 2,000 nits of brightness, an anti-glare screen, and 4 speakers with 70 W of power that allow you to even do without a sound bar. Its price is 2,698 euros , and also includes a Samsung Galaxy S21 as a gift, valued at 749.90 euros.

Samsung QLED Smart TV with a size of 65 inches. This series does not have local dimming, but it does offer a multitude of advantages of QLED technology, such as an excellent level of brightness and spectacular color reproduction with 100% DCI-P3. It also has a 120 Hz panel and HDMI connectivity. Its price is 999 euros .

LG 75UP80006LA

Going up to 75 inches, we find this LG model with an LCD panel. It incorporates the latest version of webOS 6.0, LG’s TV operating system from 2021 with a new interface. In addition, this model has a promotion through which we can get three months of Apple TV Plus for free if we buy an LG TV before February 13. Its price is 899 euros.

Philips 70PUS7855 / 12

With 70 inches and Android TV we find this Philips Smart TV. It is compatible with all HDR standards, and has Ambilight lighting on the back to avoid having to put LED strips from behind. In addition, the lighting is synchronized with the content we are watching. Its price is 639.20 euros.

LG OLED77C16LA

One of the best OLED Smart TV on the market. The C1 range is the one that offers the best value for money, where with this 2021 model we have a 120 Hz screen, HDMI 2.1, Dolby Atmos, VRR, ALLM, G-Sync, and the latest version of webOS 6.0. Its price is 2,999 euros, but there is a cashback from LG in which they return 400 euros, so its final price remains at 2,599 euros.

Hisense 65A7100F

Finally, we have the cheapest 65-inch Smart TV on the market with this Hisense model. It has compatibility with HDR content, VIDAA U 4.0 operating system with almost all the major apps on the market, and excellent image quality for its price. We can get hold of her for 599.20 euros.