These 55-inch 4K Smart TVs are cheaper than ever

At the sound level, it has 4.2.2 integrated speakers with a total power of 70 W, so you will not need an additional sound bar to enjoy good sound quality. Its price is 1,269 euros, if we take into account that Samsung returns 200 euros if we register the TV on its website after the purchase.

We start with one of the best Smart TVs on the market: the 55-inch QN95A . This Samsung Smart TV has the latest in QLED technology thanks to the use of Neo QLED panels, which use Mini LEDs. It has Quantum HDR 2000, with up to 2,000 nits of brightness. It has up to 576 independent local dimming zones, with a 120 Hz panel and an HDMI 2.1 port.

Buy the Samsung QE55QN95A for 1,269 euros here

Samsung QE55Q75A

If you want a QLED model with excellent brightness and high image quality, this Samsung QLED Smart TV It has a 120 Hz panel, 4K resolution, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and all the advantages offered by Samsung’s Tizen operating system, with the most popular apps on the market. Its price is 829 euros.

Buy the Samsung QE55Q75A for 829 euros here.

LG OLED55C16LA

One of the best-selling OLED Smart TVs on the market at a knockdown price. East 55 inch LG OLED model It is one of the best we can buy today thanks to its excellent image quality and performance. It is compatible with all HDR standards, has a 120 Hz refresh rate, and four HDMI 2.1 connectors.

Its price is 1,149 euros if we register on the LG website to receive 150 euros of reimbursement.

Buy the LG OLED55C16LA for 1,149 euros here.

LG 55NANO866PA

Going to a cheaper LG model, we find this 55-inch TV with NanoCell technology, equivalent to Samsung QLED. It has a 120 Hz panel, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and the latest version of the webOS 6.0 operating system. Its price is 629 euros if we apply the 100 euros of reimbursement offered by LG in this model.

Buy the LG 55NANO866PA for 629 euros here.

Philips 55PUS7406 / 12UHD

Finally, we have a Most affordable smart TV from Philips. It has Android TV as an operating system, ideal for playing all kinds of content with its thousands of available applications. In addition, it is compatible with the HDR Dolby Vision and HDR10 + standards, and has 2.1 connectivity with VRR, so we can enjoy very smooth gaming experiences. Its price is 489 euros.

Buy the Philips 55PUS7406 / 12UHD for 489 euros here.