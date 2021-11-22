Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming has been available since September 15, 2020, with a extensive catalog that exceeds 150 games so Xbox Game Pass Android users can enjoy great titles in the cloud, plus Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One users can also enjoy cloud gaming. Although, during these months, the Redmond have been adding touch controls to more than 50 games, but now these 17 new games get touch controls on xCloud for a comfortable and different gaming experience.

We have known this great news through Xbox Wire, where in the company of new Xbox Game Pass games 17 new games have been announced to receive touch controls on xCloud. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members now have new ways to play these cloud-enabled games through any of their Android and Apple devices. Experience a new way to play without the need for a controller.

The 10 Xbox Black Friday deals you can’t miss

These 17 new games get touch controls on xCloud

Aragami 2

Might Goose

The Artful Escape

Moonglow bay

Dandy ace

Phoenix point

Echo Generation

The Procession to Calvary

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Skatebird

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition

Superliminal

Frostpunk

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

The Good Life

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Finally, we remind you that recently Phil Spencer would have confirmed xCloud for Stem Deck, Valve’s new portable console. On Steam Deck, xCloud could work through an app or the browser itself. While waiting for confirmation, we know that Phil Spencer has been able to play both Halo and AOE optimally.