Disney continues its crusade against the black bars. After the botch of The Simpsons, now he’s going to do better with the IMAX versions of Marvel movies.

November 12 is Disney + Day, a day of celebrations with a multitude of premieres in Disney +, as well as a subscription offer of only 1.99 euros the first month.

Among the news that we will see that day, highlights the rerun of 13 Marvel movies in their IMAX version. This means that they will have, at least in some scenes, an extended image format that adds 26% more image, almost completely eliminating the black bands.

Contrary to what they did with The Simpson, where they mutilated the image of the first seasons to fill the entire TV screen (and later they repented), with these versions they will respect the different formats they have IMAX versions of Marvel movies. You can see it in this video:

Cinematographic films are usually shot in widescreen format 21: 9, which does that when they are seen on a TV, have black bands above and below.

Some scenes from marvel movies they were shot in IMAX Digital format, which has an image ratio 17.1: 9, closer to 16: 9 used by televisions. Therefore the black bands are almost completely eliminated, gaining 26% more image.

These are all 13 Marvel movies that as of November 12, They will have an IMAX version on Disney +:

Hombre de Hierro

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Galaxy

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Thor: Ragnarok

Black panther

Black widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Please note that in most of these titles, only certain action scenes will be in IMAX format. The rest of the film will continue to be seen as before, with black bands.

Just the titles Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame have IMAX format throughout the movie.

For the more purists, Disney will offer an option to activate or deactivate the IMAX version.



Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Besides these new IMAX versions of Marvel movies, On November 12, Disney + will release three highly anticipated films, within the subscription (without additional payment): Jungle Cruise, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Dopesick.

And also a short of The Simpsons paying homage to Disney, the Pixar short Ciao Alberto, Olaf Presents, a new season of El Mundo according to Jeff GoldBlum, and other surprises.

From today until November 14 is on a subscription offer of only 1.99 euros the first month.