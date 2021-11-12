Users of Microsoft consoles have long been waiting for them to be added new backward compatible games to the Xbox catalog, something that could happen very soon, as the latest rumors have been indicating that Redmond would announce New Backward-Compatible Xbox Games at 20th Anniversary Event. Now, while we wait for that to happen, new and strange moves by Microsoft would have revealed that 10 great games could become new Xbox backwards very soon.

Although, in recent weeks a total of 9 games would have been filtered that would be added to the catalog of backward compatible games, but recently, the user @ brunocosta1_ via Twitter, you have discovered that some new games have been added to the old Xbox marketplace. The movement has been the strangest, so here we leave you with the 10 great games that could be backwards compatible with Xbox very soon.

These 10 great games could become new Xbox backwards very soon

Dead or alive

Dead or Alive 2

Dead or Alive 3

Manhunt

Max payne 1

Max payne 2

Oddworld: Munch’s Odyssee

Red Dead Revolver

Star Wars Clone Wars and Episode III

Thrillville

A New Game Comes to Xbox Game Pass Launch

These 10 great games could become new Xbox backwards-compatible very soon, as they seem to have been quietly added to the old Xbox Marketplace, just like the other leaked games, some of them were added to the Microsoft Store. and then they disappeared. While others received the “Fission” identification for backward compatibility. Without a doubt, next November 15 we will be very attentive.