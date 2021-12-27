Thermomix closes the year by presenting a new accessory for your kitchen robot: a peeler blade cover that allows peeling in just 4 minutes from 200 to 800 grams of potatoes or any other vegetable.

The accessory can be purchased now in the Vorwerk store, the robot manufacturer company, at a price of 35 euros and will work with a new cooking mode which is now available thanks to free software updates for the Thermomix TM6 and TM5.

The operation of the new mode is very simple: you just have to fit the new peeler blade cover In the bottom of the glass, place the potatoes or vegetables and add a jug of water. Finally, select the “Peel” mode, with the appropriate time and thanks to the friction between the glass and the food, the peeler will peel them little by little.

16 cooking modes

The new “Peel” mode adds to the 15 existing in Thermomix® TM6, including the “Knead,” “Turbo”, “Ferment”, “Rice cooking”, “Vacuum”, “Scale”, “Thicken”, “High temperature”, “Sugar points” mode , “Prewash”, “Heating”, “Egg cooking”, “Kettle” and “Crush”.

The peeler blade guard is not the new accessory presented this year by the German company. In spring the Thermomix Friend was launched, a mini Thermomix that can help a lot in the kitchen, although always supporting another Thermomix, preferably TM6.

