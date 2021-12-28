The most famous kitchen robot in the world has received an update by surprise that adds a new cooking mode and an accessory that will allow us to peel potatoes and vegetables almost instantly.

Thermomix, which as you know is a company belonging to the German group Vorwerk, has decided to close the year by announcing a new cooking mode. This is Peel mode and its name is beyond doubt.

This new mode is now available, they announce from Thermomix, thanks to a free software update of the Thermomix TM6, which is the company’s new model that came out in 2019.

The new Peel mode adds to the 15 existing ones: Knead, Turbo, Ferment, Rice Cooking, Vacuum, Scale, Thickening, High temperature, Sugar points, Prewash, Heating, Egg cooking, Kettle and Shredding.

The objective of the Peel mode is to allow potatoes and other vegetables to be easily peeled, they explain in the company. The operation is very simple: All you have to do is place the new peeler blade cover at the bottom of the glass, place our potatoes or vegetables and add a jug of water.

Finally, select the Peel mode, with the appropriate time and that’s it, with the friction between the glass and the food, the peeler is peeling it little by little.

Among the main advantages of this new mode, stands out the ability to save time in the kitchen, since allows peeling in just 4 minutes from 200 to 800 grams of potatoes and reduces food waste versus a manual peeler.

Furthermore, Thermomix has confirmed that This new accessory will be compatible with both the Thermomix TM6 and the previous Thermomix TM5.

