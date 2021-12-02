At some point in our lives we have all heard the famous phrase that “To show off you gotta suffer“And we do not agree with her, at least not completely. Because it is clear that no one is going to avoid the pain by getting that piercing that we love so much, but we do not have to suffer when wearing dresses or skirts in winter. Not anymore.

Because those of you who are fans of dresses and skirts throughout the year will know how cold it is to wear them in winter and that characteristic sensation of feeling knives or needles in your thighs. But it is that they look so good that we cannot – nor do we want to – stop wearing them, much less now that Christmas and all its dinners are approaching.





So on behalf of all of us who are fed up with going through a cold that peels every time we put one on, we set out to find one solution to avoid staying little bird this year. And yes, we’ve found it and it’s pretty simple: slip underneath classic low-density black socks. thermal averages.

It is a simple but effective trick. The key is to choose some thermal socks in flesh color, which will make a “second skin” effect and they will also keep us warm by imitating. Later on top of these stockings we will put on the classic low density black stockings that we use when wearing skirts or dresses and lists.

We also have the option of exclusively using flesh-colored thermal socksOf course, but that depends on the tastes of each one. And among the models that we have seen, for their good ratings And because they are included in Amazon Prime (so we could even have them for the bridge), this is the one that has convinced us the most:





These socks are available in two sizes and although the thermal sock reaches the ankle (feet are normal socks) they are perfect to wear with boots and a chubby sock. As we can see in the photograph inside they are lined with fur and they cost 18.99 euros.

Flesh-colored thermal socks





They are also available in black but the finish is more like the classics leggings thermal that we are used to using since we were little. For this reason, we continue to prefer the option of thermal sock meat + sock black. They also cost 18.99 euros.





