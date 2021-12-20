In a recent interview, Kevin Feige confirmed that more Spider-Man movies are in development. Read all the info Here!

Less than a week ago, it arrived Spider-Man: No Way Home to break records and drive fans of Marvel, as well as those of the superhero. Many thought that this movie was going to be the last of Sony Y Marvel, since it had been said that the agreement between these companies was for three movies. But now it came Kevin Feige, President of Marvel, and confirmed that they are currently in development more movies of the arachnid superhero.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Feige Y Amy pascal, producer of three Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, they talked about the future of the superhero within Marvel. To summarize a bit what they said, they confirmed that both studies are “Actively beginning to develop” more movies of Spider-man

“Amy and me and Disney Y Sony we’re talking about – yeah, we’re actively starting to develop what’s next in this story, which I’m just saying openly because I don’t want fans to go through separation trauma again like they did after. Far from home“, He said Feige referring to an event that fans of the franchise surely remember. “That will not happen again”.

In case you don’t remember, right after I left Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, it was reported that the agreement between Disney Y Sony that allowed Tom holland appeared in the MCU it was over. With a Holland quite concerned about the situation, who confirmed to have called with a few more drinks to the CEO of Disney To solve the problem, the two studios re-signed an agreement in September 2019.

But this is not the only thing they said Pascal Y Feige at the interview. The production company talked a bit about what we can expect from the next adventure of Spider-man with a spoiler a bit undercover. “At the end of the movie we just made, we see how Spider-man Make a momentous decision, one we’ve never seen you make before. It is a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with on the next film. “, he commented Pascal.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is now available to see in all theaters around the world. And it looks like the movie will become the top grossing movie in 2021, since currently raised 880.2 million dollars worldwide.

