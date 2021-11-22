There's a hidden VR mode in GTA: the Trilogy

The remastered GTA trilogy it’s giving a lot to talk about. Both on positive and, for the most part, negative topics. But this time a detail came to light that could leave you with a good taste in your mouth, after all the controversy that the return of these games has generated.

It turns out that a user in Twitter found, hidden in the code GTA: San Andreas The Definitive Edition, the option of Virtual reality in one of their menus. There is even a debug of Unreal for VR mode, although it seems that it is not finished yet, according to the same user.

But that doesn’t end there, as he shared a video to illustrate what these games would look like from this more immersive perspective. And it is inevitable to compare it with the first person mode that we saw in GTA V. Check it out for yourself:

“There is an Unreal debug command for GTA VR but it seems a bit unfinished. Maybe it would be great if they implemented this as a first person option? It plays quite well. Shootouts and punches will need tweaking, that would be great for screenshots! “

There is a debug Unreal command for GTA VR but it looks a little bit unfinished. Maybe it would be cool if they implemented this as a first-person option? It plays pretty well. Gunfights and punching will need tweaking, would be super cool for screenshots!

And for those who want to try this mode in the first person, Ben T share the mod that allows you to do it, although achieving it is not as simple as just clicking a button.

“Gypsy: I want to try it. Ben T: Try the command “GTA.VR 1” with this mod to enable the debugging console “

Try the command "GTA.VR 1" with this mod to enable the debug console

In related topics, Rockstar apologizes for GTA The Trilogy on PC and rewards users. Also, several iconic cheats have disappeared from these games.

