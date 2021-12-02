Speed ​​tests are something we’ve been around for many years, usually in the form of a website. They help us to check the bandwidth that reaches all our devices, and they are very good to check if our Wi-Fi works or if we get all the speed that we have contracted with a provider. One of the most popular right now is Fast.

However, now these websites are no longer the only ones we can use to check the quality of our network. macOS Monterey has its own speed test built into the system, a novelty that has gone unnoticed among the rest of the new functions.

You no longer need a browser to measure the speed of your internet connection

This test does not have a graphical interface, so it must be used through the Terminal. You can open it in the Applications folder, inside the Utilities subfolder. Once opened you will only need to write “networkQuality” for the test to start.









The test analyzes the speed of uploading and downloading data (apparently it uses one of its own servers to check the bandwidth), but also also measures the number of upload and download packages and the response time measured in transactions made per minute on the local network.

Curiously, the results that come out to me are much lower than the total bandwidth of my connection, so perhaps Apple’s servers cannot withstand 600 Mbps speed or the way in which it measures it cannot reach that quality. You can do all the tests you want and see what results appear, but this small utility can be useful if for some reason we cannot or do not want to use the browser.

Image | Denny Müller