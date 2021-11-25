If you have not yet seen the movie Venom: There Will Be Carnage, now I can see how it begins since SONY has published the first 7 minutes.

The movie Venom: There will be carnage It has been a box office success, grossing more than $ 455 million in theaters. Now its domestic version is about to arrive and Sony has decided to share the first 7 minutes where we can see how the villains met Shriek (Naomie Harris) and Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). But also, we can check how is the relationship between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the symbiote. Which is undoubtedly the most fun, since poor Eddie has a hard time controlling the alien parasite, that’s why during the rest of the movie they will have so many frictions between them. Although an enemy as powerful as Carnage it will cause them to have to learn to work together, as they already did in the first installment.

Here we leave you the first 7 minutes of Venom: There will be carnage on-line:

What do you think? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. It may not be the best movie of the year, but without a doubt it is 90 minutes of pure action, fun and battles between great characters from the comic.

Is the future of the character assured?

Attention SPOILERS. The movie Venom: There will be carnage online has a spectacular post-credits scene where we can see Eddie brock next to the symbiote jump to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe where is Spider-man from Tom holland. So the showdown between them will be something we can see for years to come. In addition, it is already speculated that it will be the movie that Sony It will premiere in October 2023.

Not forgetting that the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) which could refer to Venom: There will be carnage, which is sure to be a real bombshell. Although we will find out this when the film opens on December 17. Meanwhile, we can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios on Disney Plus.