After a disappointing month of September that saw the second consecutive drop in box office and attendance at Spanish cinemas, October has left us record figures that surpass the views in July; month that, to date, reflected the best data of a 2021 that promises to put an end in style.

Between the 1st and the 31st of the tenth month of the year, 5.42 million viewers went to the cinema, leaving a box office that amounted to 34.6 million euros; 2.4 million more than in June, about 8 more than in the previous month and 22.4 million more than in the same fiscal year 2020. Undoubtedly, figures that invite optimism and celebration.

Spies, anti-heroes, and bagged millions

If the October box office has been so satisfactory it has been thanks, in large part, to the spectacular collections of ‘No time to die’ and ‘Venom: There will be slaughter’. In the 31 days that it remained on the bill – it premiered on the same day 1 -, the last adventure of 007 reaped 7 million euros; 200,000 more than the movie of the marvelita symbiote, which, in half the time, made a surprising number of 6.8 million.

Behind them, and avoiding a fairly wide gap, we find ‘The Addams Family 2: The Great Getaway’ with 3.2 million euros; to a ‘Dune’ that, despite having premiered in mid-September, held the fourth position in the most viewed of October with 2.6 million; and a ‘Parallel Mothers’ who once again evidenced the pull of Pedro Almodóvar with 2.1 million of euros.

These numbers are clearly reflected in the market share by distributors, in which Universal —with three premiered titles and 18 on the bill— and Sony —with two launches and eight projected— they have shared the cake thanks to James Bond and Venom with 34.28% and 28.53% respectively. Walt Disney, with its three premieres and 13 films in circulation, scratched 11.67% thanks to ‘Maixabel’, technically tying with Warner Bros.